Katy Perry Announces Australian Bushfire Benefit Concert

Katy Perry is the latest music star to lend her support to the Australian bushfire relief efforts. The singer announced that she will perform...

Katy Perry is the latest music star to lend her support to the Australian bushfire relief efforts. The singer announced that she will perform a benefit concert dubbed “Fight On” on March 11 in Bright, Victoria to support local firefighters and residents of affected communities.

Perry revealed the news in an Instagram post, sharing with fans her heartbreak over the fires and added how she relates to those affected.

“As a native Southern Californian, I know firsthand the devastation of wildfire across my home communities, and was particularly heartbroken by the Australian bushfires,” she wrote. “Australia has always given me so much love and support so FIGHT ON is one way to return that love, and help provide a little bit of joy to a country that’s given me so much joy.”

The singer went on to add that tickets to the one-off show are free and only being “distributed to emergency services who helped save lives and property as well as local residents from fire-affected communities.” Those eligible are asked to register for tickets here.

“Fight On” is the latest in a string of benefit concerts held this year after historic bushfires swept through the country, destroying more than 15 million acres in their wake. Michael Buble, 5 Seconds of Summer, Queen and more participated in Fire Fight Australia last month, which filled Sydney’s ANZ Stadium and raised over $9.5 million. To continue relief efforts, promoters TEG Dainty and TEG Live are auctioning off autographed memorabilia of the concert’s various performers. Days after Perry entertains in Bright, Miley Cyrus will headline another relief show at Melbourne’s Lakeside Stadium alongside Lil Nas X, The Veronicas and more.

Katy Perry will precede her benefit concert with performances at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Melbourne this weekend.