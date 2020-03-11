KISS Meet & Greet Events Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

While the iconic rockers of Kiss will carry on with their “End of the Road” tour, meet-and-greets have been cancelled. The band’s manager announced...

While the iconic rockers of Kiss will carry on with their “End of the Road” tour, meet-and-greets have been cancelled.

The band’s manager announced in a statement to Blabbermouth that the meet-and-greet have been cut due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Shows are still slated to go on as planned, but fans won’t get the handshake or hug they’ve been hoping for.

“Our meet-and-greets have always offered us and you, our fans, a unique opportunity to literally stand shoulder to shoulder together,” manager Doc McGhee said. “After many discussions with experts in the field, we have been advised to temporarily cancel these events given the reality that we do this nightly for a hundred or more fans. Shows will continue as scheduled and we look forward to resuming our time with you backstage.”

Kiss is currently touring on their End of the Road Tour, which will officially wrap-up next summer in New York City. Ahead of the final show, they’ll play 90 gigs across the world.

This is the latest event to be cancelled amid coronavirus concerns. The virus has been spreading globally, infecting 120,000 people worldwide and causing 4,300 deaths. In the U.S., numbers are rising; as of Wednesday morning, CBS News reported that there are now more than 1,000 cases in the country – eight times more than just a week earlier – with 32 deaths. Major events have been postponed, including festivals Coachella and Stagecoach, while SXSW and Ultra have been cancelled. More and more artists are cancelling upcoming tours.

See the ongoing list of cancelled concerts due to coronavirus here.