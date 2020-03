Lady Gaga, Wicked Headline Weekend Tickets On Sale

Lady Gaga leads the weekend’s batch of event tickets on sale. Mother Monster’s summer Chromatica Ball tour makes the list of general onsale listings...

Lady Gaga leads the weekend’s batch of event tickets on sale. Mother Monster’s summer Chromatica Ball tour makes the list of general onsale listings as she prepares to headline Fenway Park, Wrigley Field and MetLife Stadium in August. This marks Gaga’s first major outing since her Joanne World Tour in 2017 and acclaimed A Star Is Born success in 2018. She has since been a staple in Las Vegas with her Enigma residency show.

Select concerts from a slew of artists join Lady Gaga with tickets on sale in the coming days. Boyz II Men, Dustin Lynch, Lauryn Hill and ZZ Top see individual shows hit the market, as well as comics Trevor Noah, Ken Jeong and Frank Caliendo.

The weekend’s pre-sale listings are rather family oriented with both Disney On Ice and Trolls Live in the mix. Performances of Wicked in Richmond and the Alabama Ballet in Birmingham find their way on the list of pre-sale opportunities as well as former One Direction bandmates Niall Horan and Harry Styles, both of whom are prepping for solo headlining tours.

See the full weekend rundown below.

Tickets On Sale — Saturday, Sunday & Monday, March 14-16, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Name Venue City State Event date Lister Alabama Ballet Presents Ovation BJCC Theatre Birmingham AL 05/01/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Alabama Ballet Presents Ovation BJCC Theatre Birmingham AL 05/02/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Alabama Ballet Presents Ovation BJCC Theatre Birmingham AL 05/02/2020 02:30 PM TMUSA Alabama Ballet Presents Ovation BJCC Theatre Birmingham AL 05/03/2020 02:30 PM TMUSA Atlanta Reign Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Atlanta GA 06/13/2020 12:00 PM TMUSA Atlanta Reign Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Atlanta GA 06/14/2020 12:00 PM TMUSA Atlanta Reign – 2 Day Package Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Atlanta GA 06/14/2020 12:00 PM TMUSA Bob Dylan and His Band White River Amphitheatre Auburn WA 06/07/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Cruz Azul v. Los Angeles FC Estadio Azteca México DF 03/18/2020 08:30 PM TMUSA Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream Spark Arena Auckland NZ 08/15/2020 05:30 PM TMUSA Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream Spark Arena Auckland NZ 08/15/2020 10:00 AM TMUSA Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream Spark Arena Auckland NZ 08/15/2020 01:30 PM TMUSA Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream Spark Arena Auckland NZ 08/16/2020 10:00 AM TMUSA Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream Spark Arena Auckland NZ 08/16/2020 01:30 PM TMUSA Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream Spark Arena Auckland NZ 08/14/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Happy Together Tour IP Casino Resort and Spa Biloxi MS 06/05/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Harry Styles Spark Arena Auckland NZ 11/23/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Honda Civic Tour presents Niall Horan, Nice To Meet Ya Xfinity Center Mansfield MA 07/23/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Honda Civic Tour presents Niall Horan, Nice To Meet Ya Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte NC 07/09/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Honda Civic Tour presents Niall Horan, Nice To Meet Ya Meadow Brook Amphitheatre Rochester Hills MI 07/26/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Honda Civic Tour presents Niall Horan, Nice To Meet Ya Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh NC 07/21/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Lauv – how im feeling world tour Spark Arena Auckland NZ 09/16/2020 06:45 PM TMUSA LSU Tigers Mens Basketball vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Mens Basketball CenturyLink Center Bossier City LA 11/24/2020 12:00 AM AXS Oleksandr Usyk v Derek Chisora The O2 London UK 05/23/2020 05:15 PM TMUSA Tesla with Buckcherry Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln CA 09/26/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Travis Tritt Township Auditorium Columbia SC 05/21/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Trolls Live Mechanics Bank Theater Bakersfield CA 07/21/2020 06:00 PM TMUSA Trolls Live Mechanics Bank Theater Bakersfield CA 07/22/2020 06:00 PM TMUSA Wicked Altria Theater Richmond VA 06/04/2020 02:00 PM TMUSA Wicked Altria Theater Richmond VA 06/04/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Wicked Altria Theater Richmond VA 06/13/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Wicked Altria Theater Richmond VA 06/14/2020 01:00 PM TMUSA Wicked Altria Theater Richmond VA 06/09/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Wicked Altria Theater Richmond VA 06/06/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Wicked Altria Theater Richmond VA 06/11/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Wicked Altria Theater Richmond VA 06/12/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Wicked Altria Theater Richmond VA 06/06/2020 02:00 PM TMUSA Wicked Altria Theater Richmond VA 06/07/2020 01:00 PM TMUSA Wicked Altria Theater Richmond VA 06/05/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Wicked Altria Theater Richmond VA 06/07/2020 06:30 PM TMUSA Wicked Altria Theater Richmond VA 06/13/2020 02:00 PM TMUSA Wicked Altria Theater Richmond VA 06/10/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Wicked Altria Theater Richmond VA 06/03/2020 07:30 PM AXS

General Onsale