Little Big Town Stretch The Nightfall Tour Into 2021
March 23, 2020 Olivia Perreault
Country group Little Big Town announced the rescheduled dates for The Nightfall Tour this August, which had to be postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The Nightfall Tour was originally slated to take place throughout March, April, and May, however, the trek was halted. Now, the outing will resume in August, making stops in cities like Denver, Phoenix, Detroit, and Chicago. They’ll appear at Portland’s Keller Auditorium, The Paramount Theater in Seattle, and Oakland’s Fox Theater before wrapping-up at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City, Utah in January 2021.
“This tour means everything to us, but amid the health concerns surrounding our country, we feel like the only thing to do to protect the health of our fans, band, crew, and families is to postpone the upcoming spring shows,” the band said in a statement. “We are already counting down the weeks to back out there with you all, celebrating life, love, music, and health with a new and different appreciation.”
“Previously purchased tickets will be honored for all rescheduled dates. Stay safe and healthy and try to enjoy this unexpected time to spend with your loved ones.”
See the rescheduled dates below:
Little Big Town | 2020 Nightfall Tour
Aug. 8 — Denver, CO @ The Paramount Theater
Aug. 9 — Denver, CO @ The Paramount Theater
Aug. 10 — Denver, CO @ The Paramount Theater
Sept. 24 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
Oct. 1 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theater
Oct. 22 — Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theater
Oct. 23 — Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theater
Jan. 7 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
Jan. 8 — Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theater
Jan. 9 — Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theater
Jan. 15 — Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater
Jan. 16 — Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater
Jan. 22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater
Jan. 23 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater
