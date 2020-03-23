Los Angeles Rams To Hold Telethon To Raise Money For COVID-19 Relief

The Los Angeles Rams are giving back to their community as it copes with the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, March 24 the Rams organization...

The Los Angeles Rams are giving back to their community as it copes with the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, March 24 the Rams organization will partner with local news outlet KABC to host a virtual telethon to raise money for the United Way of Greater Los Angeles’ Pandemic Relief Fund. The event, dubbed Te”LA”thon For Los Angeles, will take donations from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. PST. Funds collected will go directly towards serving low-income members of the community and the area’s homeless population.

“From ownership down, our first thought in this time of need has been how we could bring together our fans and our region to help our fellow Angelenos who are hurting the most from the economic and health fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff wrote in a letter to season ticket owners. “While Rams fans are at our best in large groups, not social distancing six feet apart, the high-fives, hugs and joy that accompany the Rams need to be saved for Inglewood and SoFi Stadium this fall. Right now, we are focused on channeling our Rams energy into an effort to help our fellow fans and community at large while keeping everyone safer at home.”

The Rams have also partnered with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank for the event. Team captains Jared Goff and Andrew Whitworth led the fundraising efforts by pledging $250,000 each which will provide 2 million meals to those impacted throughout the area. The organizations will work together for the remainder of the year to provide meals through mobile food pantries visiting 20 neighborhoods throughout LA. Groceries from the pantries will be delivered in custom Rams bags donning the team’s new logo (which will be revealed March 23) and given in the name of a season ticket holder, Demoff shared. That new logo will also be featured on caps that will be part of a special giveaway for those who donate during the telethon.

“Through your passion, the Los Angeles Rams strive to be a beacon of unity and hope during Sundays in the fall and every day throughout the year. We look forward to tapping into the power of each of you to help our fellow Angelenos when they need it most and look forward to the days when celebratory hugs and high-fives are allowed again,” Demoff concluded the message.

California has been one of the hardest-hit states in the country with over 1,700 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths at the time of this writing.

Donations can be made for the Te”LA”thon for Los Angeles by visiting the United Way for Greater Los Angeles website here, calling (213) 263-0211 or toll-free number (888) 504-9491, or texting “UnitedforLA” to 1-844-701-5181.