Miley Cyrus Australian Bushfire Relief Concert Canceled

Another global event has been canceled due to the coronavirus. Miley Cyrus announced she was pulling out of a March 13 benefit concert for...

Another global event has been canceled due to the coronavirus. Miley Cyrus announced she was pulling out of a March 13 benefit concert for Austrlian bushfire relief. As a result of losing its headliner, organizers scrapped the event entirely.

World Tour Bushfire Relief was slated to take over Melbourne’s Lakeside Stadium and feature performances from Lil Nas X, The Veronicas and DJ Seb, in addition to Cyrus.

“Due to the recommendations of local, state, federal and international government authorities, including the Center for Disease Control, to reduce potential health risks in response to the global health crisis, we are no longer traveling to Aus for the show,” Cyrus shared on Twitter.

“I am so disappointed to not be there, but I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew. I will still be making a donation to help the victims of the Australian bush fire. I’m sorry to miss everyone in Australia, but I will be back soon,” she concluded.

Concert promoter TEG Dainty announced shortly after Cyrus’ message that the event has been canceled and refunds will be issued to ticket holders. However, the Australian promoter confirmed that Lakeside Stadium will host Robbie Williams the following night for another World Tour show. That gig is the first in the World Tour concert series, which will bring a myriad of artists to major cities around the globe to promote climate sustainability.

World Tour’s Saturday night show with @robbiewilliams will still be going ahead, and we look forward to bringing Melbourne a fantastic night of entertainment. Robbie is already on his way to Australia. — TEG DAINTY (@TEGDAINTY) March 10, 2020

World Tour Bushfire Relief is the second Australian benefit concert to not come to fruition. Sound Relief Australia was abruptly canceled by promoters before an official lineup was revealed or tickets went on sale. On the other hand, the country raised over $9 million from February’s relief concert Fire Fight Australia, which featured performances from Queen & Adam Lambert, 5 Seconds of Summer, Michael Buble, Olivia Newton-John and more.

Meanwhile, dozens of live events have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, including major U.S. festivals, sporting events and individual tour dates for several notable artists.