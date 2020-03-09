Monster Jam, Hayley Williams Headlines Tuesday Tickets On Sale

Monster Jam’s upcoming bouts at MetLife Stadium and Nissan Stadium in June lead the way for tickets on sale Tuesday. The family-friendly event joins...

Monster Jam’s upcoming bouts at MetLife Stadium and Nissan Stadium in June lead the way for tickets on sale Tuesday. The family-friendly event joins special sporting events America v. Atlanta United FC in Mexico and a Detroit-based Redwings v. Bruins viewing party.

However, most of the day’s offerings occur in the pre-sale category. Paramore’s Hayley Williams sees ten of her Petals For Armor tour dates hit the market, including gigs in Brooklyn, Seattle, Houston and Chicago. Joining her on the listings is Lady Gaga, who will hit select cities in support of her upcoming album Chromatica. Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Tour will visit Boston, Toronto, Chicago and East Rutherford, plus European stops in Paris and London this summer. Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin’s co-headlining trek follows suit with 11 shows up for pre-sale, plus gigs from Luke Bryan, Chris Young, Neck Deep and more.

Check out the full rundown below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Name Venue City State Event date Lister Abono Citibanamex Plus Tecate Emblema Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez México DF 05/23/2020 02:00 PM Pase de 2 dias Abono General Tecate Emblema Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez México DF 05/23/2020 02:00 PM Pase de 2 dias An Evening With David Sedaris Genesee Theatre Waukegan IL 10/23/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Bunbury – Tour Posible 2020 House of Blues Anaheim presented by Cricket Wireless Anaheim CA 11/12/2020 07:00 PM LIVN Bunbury – Tour Posible 2020 Hollywood Palladium Hollywood CA 11/14/2020 07:00 PM LIVN Bunbury -Tour Posible 2020 The Fillmore San Francisco CA 11/10/2020 08:00 PM LIVN Chris Young: Town Aint Big Enough World Tour 2020 Darien Lake Amphitheater Darien Center NY 07/11/2020 07:30 PM LIVN Commodores Tulalip Resort Casino Tulalip WA 05/08/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Cyrano de Bergerac Brooklyn Academy of Music Brooklyn NY May 8 – May 31, 2020 May 8 – May 31, 2020 Empire Classic Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project Madison Square Garden New York NY 11/19/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Empire Classic Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project Madison Square Garden New York NY 11/20/2020 05:00 PM TMUSA Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas NV 09/26/2020 07:30 PM AXS Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin STAPLES Center Los Angeles CA 09/17/2020 07:30 PM AXS Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin Golden 1 Center Sacramento CA 09/24/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin SAP Center at San Jose San Jose CA 09/22/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin Prudential Center Newark NJ 10/17/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin Capital One Arena Washington DC 10/15/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin Amway Center Orlando FL 10/29/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin Madison Square Garden New York NY 10/18/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin Allstate Arena Rosemont IL 10/01/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin American Airlines Center Dallas TX 09/13/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin AT&T Center San Antonio TX 09/11/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor Tour The Wiltern Los Angeles CA 06/01/2020 07:00 PM LIVN Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor Tour Moore Theatre Seattle WA 05/28/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor Tour Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn NY 06/24/2020 08:00 PM AXS Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor Tour Tabernacle presented by Cricket Wireless Atlanta GA 06/10/2020 08:00 PM LIVN Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor Tour The Fillmore Silver Spring presented by Cricket Wireless Silver Spring MD 06/17/2020 08:00 PM LIVN Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor Tour House of Blues Orlando Orlando FL 06/08/2020 07:00 PM LIVN Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor Tour The Fillmore Charlotte presented by Cricket Wireless Charlotte NC 06/15/2020 08:00 PM LIVN Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor Tour House of Blues Chicago presented by Cricket Wireless Chicago IL 06/26/2020 07:00 PM LIVN Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor Tour House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless Houston TX 06/06/2020 07:00 PM LIVN Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor Tour Brooklyn Bowl Nashvile Nashville TN 06/29/2020 08:00 PM TWEB Kings X The Queen Wilmington DE 08/20/2020 08:00 PM LIVN Lady Gaga presents The Chromatica Ball Fenway Park Boston MA 08/05/2020 07:30 PM OTHER Lady Gaga presents The Chromatica Ball Wrigley Field Chicago IL 08/14/2020 07:30 PM OTHER Lady Gaga The Chromatica Ball MetLife Stadium East Rutherford NJ 08/19/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Loud In London O2 Academy2 Islington London UK 06/19/2020 06:00 PM TMUK Loud In London O2 Academy2 Islington London UK 04/25/2020 06:00 PM TMUK Loud In London O2 Academy2 Islington London UK 05/02/2020 06:00 PM TMUK Luke Bryan: Proud To Be Right Here 2020 Alamodome San Antonio TX 10/03/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Neck Deep The Novo Los Angeles CA 11/14/2020 07:00 PM AXS Neck Deep Rams Head Live! Baltimore MD 12/04/2020 07:00 PM AXS Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. Tour Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia PA 12/05/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. Tour The Danforth Music Hall Toronto ON 12/08/2020 06:00 PM TMUSA Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. Tour The Danforth Music Hall Toronto ON 12/09/2020 06:00 PM TMUSA Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. Tour STAGE AE Pittsburgh PA 11/29/2020 06:00 PM TMUSA Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. Tour Hard Rock Live Orlando Orlando FL 11/08/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA The Book Of Mormon Morrison Center for the Performing Arts Boise ID 06/03/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Book Of Mormon Morrison Center for the Performing Arts Boise ID 06/04/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Book Of Mormon Morrison Center for the Performing Arts Boise ID 06/05/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA The Book Of Mormon Morrison Center for the Performing Arts Boise ID 06/06/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA The Book Of Mormon Morrison Center for the Performing Arts Boise ID 06/07/2020 06:30 PM TMUSA The Book Of Mormon Morrison Center for the Performing Arts Boise ID 06/06/2020 02:00 PM TMUSA The Book Of Mormon Morrison Center for the Performing Arts Boise ID 06/07/2020 01:00 PM TMUSA The Book Of Mormon Morrison Center for the Performing Arts Boise ID 06/02/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Trevor Daniel – Nicotine Tour Rex Theater Pittsburgh PA 06/23/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Vic DiBitetto Andiamo Celebrity Showroom Warren MI 10/16/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA WWE Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville SC 05/15/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA WWE Monday Night RAW Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza Wilkes-Barre PA 05/11/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA WWE Monday Night RAW KFC Yum! Center Louisville KY 05/18/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Wwe Money In The Bank Ppv Royal Farms Arena (formerly Baltimore Arena) Baltimore MD 05/10/2020 06:30 PM TMUSA

General Sale