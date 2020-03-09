Monster Jam, Hayley Williams Headlines Tuesday Tickets On Sale
Monster Jam’s upcoming bouts at MetLife Stadium and Nissan Stadium in June lead the way for tickets on sale Tuesday. The family-friendly event joins special sporting events America v. Atlanta United FC in Mexico and a Detroit-based Redwings v. Bruins viewing party.
However, most of the day’s offerings occur in the pre-sale category. Paramore’s Hayley Williams sees ten of her Petals For Armor tour dates hit the market, including gigs in Brooklyn, Seattle, Houston and Chicago. Joining her on the listings is Lady Gaga, who will hit select cities in support of her upcoming album Chromatica. Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Tour will visit Boston, Toronto, Chicago and East Rutherford, plus European stops in Paris and London this summer. Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin’s co-headlining trek follows suit with 11 shows up for pre-sale, plus gigs from Luke Bryan, Chris Young, Neck Deep and more.
Check out the full rundown below.
Tickets On Sale — Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Pre-sale
|Event Name
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event date
|Lister
|Abono Citibanamex Plus Tecate Emblema
|Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
|México
|DF
|05/23/2020 02:00 PM
|Pase de 2 dias
|Abono General Tecate Emblema
|Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
|México
|DF
|05/23/2020 02:00 PM
|Pase de 2 dias
|An Evening With David Sedaris
|Genesee Theatre
|Waukegan
|IL
|10/23/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Bunbury – Tour Posible 2020
|House of Blues Anaheim presented by Cricket Wireless
|Anaheim
|CA
|11/12/2020 07:00 PM
|LIVN
|Bunbury – Tour Posible 2020
|Hollywood Palladium
|Hollywood
|CA
|11/14/2020 07:00 PM
|LIVN
|Bunbury -Tour Posible 2020
|The Fillmore
|San Francisco
|CA
|11/10/2020 08:00 PM
|LIVN
|Chris Young: Town Aint Big Enough World Tour 2020
|Darien Lake Amphitheater
|Darien Center
|NY
|07/11/2020 07:30 PM
|LIVN
|Commodores
|Tulalip Resort Casino
|Tulalip
|WA
|05/08/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Cyrano de Bergerac
|Brooklyn Academy of Music
|Brooklyn
|NY
May 8 – May 31, 2020
|May 8 – May 31, 2020
|Empire Classic Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project
|Madison Square Garden
|New York
|NY
|11/19/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Empire Classic Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project
|Madison Square Garden
|New York
|NY
|11/20/2020 05:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
|Las Vegas
|NV
|09/26/2020 07:30 PM
|AXS
|Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin
|STAPLES Center
|Los Angeles
|CA
|09/17/2020 07:30 PM
|AXS
|Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin
|Golden 1 Center
|Sacramento
|CA
|09/24/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin
|SAP Center at San Jose
|San Jose
|CA
|09/22/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin
|Prudential Center
|Newark
|NJ
|10/17/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin
|Capital One Arena
|Washington
|DC
|10/15/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin
|Amway Center
|Orlando
|FL
|10/29/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin
|Madison Square Garden
|New York
|NY
|10/18/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin
|Allstate Arena
|Rosemont
|IL
|10/01/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin
|American Airlines Center
|Dallas
|TX
|09/13/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin
|AT&T Center
|San Antonio
|TX
|09/11/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor Tour
|The Wiltern
|Los Angeles
|CA
|06/01/2020 07:00 PM
|LIVN
|Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor Tour
|Moore Theatre
|Seattle
|WA
|05/28/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor Tour
|Brooklyn Steel
|Brooklyn
|NY
|06/24/2020 08:00 PM
|AXS
|Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor Tour
|Tabernacle presented by Cricket Wireless
|Atlanta
|GA
|06/10/2020 08:00 PM
|LIVN
|Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor Tour
|The Fillmore Silver Spring presented by Cricket Wireless
|Silver Spring
|MD
|06/17/2020 08:00 PM
|LIVN
|Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor Tour
|House of Blues Orlando
|Orlando
|FL
|06/08/2020 07:00 PM
|LIVN
|Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor Tour
|The Fillmore Charlotte presented by Cricket Wireless
|Charlotte
|NC
|06/15/2020 08:00 PM
|LIVN
|Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor Tour
|House of Blues Chicago presented by Cricket Wireless
|Chicago
|IL
|06/26/2020 07:00 PM
|LIVN
|Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor Tour
|House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless
|Houston
|TX
|06/06/2020 07:00 PM
|LIVN
|Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor Tour
|Brooklyn Bowl Nashvile
|Nashville
|TN
|06/29/2020 08:00 PM
|TWEB
|Kings X
|The Queen
|Wilmington
|DE
|08/20/2020 08:00 PM
|LIVN
|Lady Gaga presents The Chromatica Ball
|Fenway Park
|Boston
|MA
|08/05/2020 07:30 PM
|OTHER
|Lady Gaga presents The Chromatica Ball
|Wrigley Field
|Chicago
|IL
|08/14/2020 07:30 PM
|OTHER
|Lady Gaga The Chromatica Ball
|MetLife Stadium
|East Rutherford
|NJ
|08/19/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Loud In London
|O2 Academy2 Islington
|London
|UK
|06/19/2020 06:00 PM
|TMUK
|Loud In London
|O2 Academy2 Islington
|London
|UK
|04/25/2020 06:00 PM
|TMUK
|Loud In London
|O2 Academy2 Islington
|London
|UK
|05/02/2020 06:00 PM
|TMUK
|Luke Bryan: Proud To Be Right Here 2020
|Alamodome
|San Antonio
|TX
|10/03/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Neck Deep
|The Novo
|Los Angeles
|CA
|11/14/2020 07:00 PM
|AXS
|Neck Deep
|Rams Head Live!
|Baltimore
|MD
|12/04/2020 07:00 PM
|AXS
|Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. Tour
|Franklin Music Hall
|Philadelphia
|PA
|12/05/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. Tour
|The Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto
|ON
|12/08/2020 06:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. Tour
|The Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto
|ON
|12/09/2020 06:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. Tour
|STAGE AE
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|11/29/2020 06:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. Tour
|Hard Rock Live Orlando
|Orlando
|FL
|11/08/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|The Book Of Mormon
|Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
|Boise
|ID
|06/03/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|The Book Of Mormon
|Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
|Boise
|ID
|06/04/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|The Book Of Mormon
|Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
|Boise
|ID
|06/05/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|The Book Of Mormon
|Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
|Boise
|ID
|06/06/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|The Book Of Mormon
|Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
|Boise
|ID
|06/07/2020 06:30 PM
|TMUSA
|The Book Of Mormon
|Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
|Boise
|ID
|06/06/2020 02:00 PM
|TMUSA
|The Book Of Mormon
|Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
|Boise
|ID
|06/07/2020 01:00 PM
|TMUSA
|The Book Of Mormon
|Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
|Boise
|ID
|06/02/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Trevor Daniel – Nicotine Tour
|Rex Theater
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|06/23/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Vic DiBitetto
|Andiamo Celebrity Showroom
|Warren
|MI
|10/16/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|WWE
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|Greenville
|SC
|05/15/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|WWE Monday Night RAW
|Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
|Wilkes-Barre
|PA
|05/11/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|WWE Monday Night RAW
|KFC Yum! Center
|Louisville
|KY
|05/18/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Wwe Money In The Bank Ppv
|Royal Farms Arena (formerly Baltimore Arena)
|Baltimore
|MD
|05/10/2020 06:30 PM
|TMUSA
General Sale
|Event Name
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event date
|Lister
|América v. Atlanta United FC
|Estadio Azteca
|México
|DF
|03/11/2020 08:30 PM
|Liga Campeones Concacaf Scotiabank 2020
|California Dance Theatre Presents One World
|Fred Kavli Theatre- B of A Performing Arts Center,Thousand Oaks
|Thousand Oaks
|CA
|06/13/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|California Dance Theatre Presents One World
|Fred Kavli Theatre- B of A Performing Arts Center,Thousand Oaks
|Thousand Oaks
|CA
|06/14/2020 05:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Detroit Red Wings v. Boston Bruins Viewing Party
|Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
|Detroit
|MI
|03/24/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Enrique Bunbury – Tour Posible 2020
|The Van Buren
|Phoenix
|AZ
|11/22/2020 08:00 PM
|TWEB
|ESPN Presents Jalen & Jacoby Live!
|Gramercy Theatre
|New York
|NY
|04/21/2020 06:30 PM
|LIVN
|Haymakers for Hope – Rock N Rumble X
|House of Blues Boston presented by Cricket Wireless
|Boston
|MA
|05/14/2020 06:30 PM
|LIVN
|Kings X
|The Queen
|Wilmington
|DE
|08/20/2020 08:00 PM
|LIVN
|Monster Jam
|MetLife Stadium
|East Rutherford
|NJ
|06/13/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Monster Jam
|Nissan Stadium
|Nashville
|TN
|06/20/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Neck Deep
|Marquee Theatre
|Tempe
|AZ
|11/13/2020 07:00 PM
|TWEB
|Paquita la del Barrio
|Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort and Casino
|Mescalero
|NM
|05/02/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Reggae Gold
|Subterranean
|Chicago
|IL
|04/09/2020 10:00 PM
|TWEB
|Tell Em Steve-Dave 10yr Anniversary Show
|Paramount Theatre
|Asbury Park
|NJ
|06/13/2020 02:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Touchdown Atlantic 2020
|Huskies Stadium
|Halifax
|NS
|07/25/2020 05:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Tripleta Azulcrema América v. Cruz Azul+Atlanta FC+Tigres Femenil
|Estadio Azteca
|México
|DF
|03/16/2020 07:00 PM
|TMMEX
