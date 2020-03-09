Monster Jam, Hayley Williams Headlines Tuesday Tickets On Sale

LATEST
Monster Jam’s upcoming bouts at MetLife Stadium and Nissan Stadium in June lead the way for tickets on sale Tuesday. The family-friendly event joins special sporting events America v. Atlanta United FC in Mexico and a Detroit-based Redwings v. Bruins viewing party.

However, most of the day’s offerings occur in the pre-sale category. Paramore’s Hayley Williams sees ten of her Petals For Armor tour dates hit the market, including gigs in Brooklyn, Seattle, Houston and Chicago. Joining her on the listings is Lady Gaga, who will hit select cities in support of her upcoming album Chromatica. Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Tour will visit Boston, Toronto, Chicago and East Rutherford, plus European stops in Paris and London this summer. Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin’s co-headlining trek follows suit with 11 shows up for pre-sale, plus gigs from Luke Bryan, Chris Young, Neck Deep and more.

Check out the full rundown below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Pre-sale

Event NameVenueCityStateEvent dateLister
Abono Citibanamex Plus Tecate EmblemaAutodromo Hermanos RodriguezMéxicoDF05/23/2020 02:00 PMPase de 2 dias
Abono General Tecate EmblemaAutodromo Hermanos RodriguezMéxicoDF05/23/2020 02:00 PMPase de 2 dias
An Evening With David SedarisGenesee TheatreWaukeganIL10/23/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Bunbury – Tour Posible 2020House of Blues Anaheim presented by Cricket WirelessAnaheimCA11/12/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
Bunbury – Tour Posible 2020Hollywood PalladiumHollywoodCA11/14/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
Bunbury -Tour Posible 2020The FillmoreSan FranciscoCA11/10/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Chris Young: Town Aint Big Enough World Tour 2020Darien Lake AmphitheaterDarien CenterNY07/11/2020 07:30 PMLIVN
CommodoresTulalip Resort CasinoTulalipWA05/08/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Cyrano de BergeracBrooklyn Academy of MusicBrooklynNYMay 8 – May 31, 2020May 8 – May 31, 2020
Empire Classic Benefiting Wounded Warrior ProjectMadison Square GardenNew YorkNY11/19/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Empire Classic Benefiting Wounded Warrior ProjectMadison Square GardenNew YorkNY11/20/2020 05:00 PMTMUSA
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky MartinMGM Grand Garden ArenaLas VegasNV09/26/2020 07:30 PMAXS
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky MartinSTAPLES CenterLos AngelesCA09/17/2020 07:30 PMAXS
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky MartinGolden 1 CenterSacramentoCA09/24/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky MartinSAP Center at San JoseSan JoseCA09/22/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky MartinPrudential CenterNewarkNJ10/17/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky MartinCapital One ArenaWashingtonDC10/15/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky MartinAmway CenterOrlandoFL10/29/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky MartinMadison Square GardenNew YorkNY10/18/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky MartinAllstate ArenaRosemontIL10/01/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky MartinAmerican Airlines CenterDallasTX09/13/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky MartinAT&T CenterSan AntonioTX09/11/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor TourThe WilternLos AngelesCA06/01/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor TourMoore TheatreSeattleWA05/28/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor TourBrooklyn SteelBrooklynNY06/24/2020 08:00 PMAXS
Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor TourTabernacle presented by Cricket WirelessAtlantaGA06/10/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor TourThe Fillmore Silver Spring presented by Cricket WirelessSilver SpringMD06/17/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor TourHouse of Blues OrlandoOrlandoFL06/08/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor TourThe Fillmore Charlotte presented by Cricket WirelessCharlotteNC06/15/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor TourHouse of Blues Chicago presented by Cricket WirelessChicagoIL06/26/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor TourHouse of Blues Houston presented by Cricket WirelessHoustonTX06/06/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor TourBrooklyn Bowl NashvileNashvilleTN06/29/2020 08:00 PMTWEB
Kings XThe QueenWilmingtonDE08/20/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Lady Gaga presents The Chromatica BallFenway ParkBostonMA08/05/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
Lady Gaga presents The Chromatica BallWrigley FieldChicagoIL08/14/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
Lady Gaga The Chromatica BallMetLife StadiumEast RutherfordNJ08/19/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Loud In LondonO2 Academy2 IslingtonLondonUK06/19/2020 06:00 PMTMUK
Loud In LondonO2 Academy2 IslingtonLondonUK04/25/2020 06:00 PMTMUK
Loud In LondonO2 Academy2 IslingtonLondonUK05/02/2020 06:00 PMTMUK
Luke Bryan: Proud To Be Right Here 2020AlamodomeSan AntonioTX10/03/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Neck DeepThe NovoLos AngelesCA11/14/2020 07:00 PMAXS
Neck DeepRams Head Live!BaltimoreMD12/04/2020 07:00 PMAXS
Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. TourFranklin Music HallPhiladelphiaPA12/05/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. TourThe Danforth Music HallTorontoON12/08/2020 06:00 PMTMUSA
Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. TourThe Danforth Music HallTorontoON12/09/2020 06:00 PMTMUSA
Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. TourSTAGE AEPittsburghPA11/29/2020 06:00 PMTMUSA
Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. TourHard Rock Live OrlandoOrlandoFL11/08/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
The Book Of MormonMorrison Center for the Performing ArtsBoiseID06/03/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
The Book Of MormonMorrison Center for the Performing ArtsBoiseID06/04/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
The Book Of MormonMorrison Center for the Performing ArtsBoiseID06/05/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
The Book Of MormonMorrison Center for the Performing ArtsBoiseID06/06/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
The Book Of MormonMorrison Center for the Performing ArtsBoiseID06/07/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
The Book Of MormonMorrison Center for the Performing ArtsBoiseID06/06/2020 02:00 PMTMUSA
The Book Of MormonMorrison Center for the Performing ArtsBoiseID06/07/2020 01:00 PMTMUSA
The Book Of MormonMorrison Center for the Performing ArtsBoiseID06/02/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Trevor Daniel – Nicotine TourRex TheaterPittsburghPA06/23/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Vic DiBitettoAndiamo Celebrity ShowroomWarrenMI10/16/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
WWEBon Secours Wellness ArenaGreenvilleSC05/15/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
WWE Monday Night RAWMohegan Sun Arena at Casey PlazaWilkes-BarrePA05/11/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
WWE Monday Night RAWKFC Yum! CenterLouisvilleKY05/18/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Wwe Money In The Bank PpvRoyal Farms Arena (formerly Baltimore Arena)BaltimoreMD05/10/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA

General Sale

Event NameVenueCityStateEvent dateLister
América v. Atlanta United FCEstadio AztecaMéxicoDF03/11/2020 08:30 PMLiga Campeones Concacaf Scotiabank 2020
California Dance Theatre Presents One WorldFred Kavli Theatre- B of A Performing Arts Center,Thousand OaksThousand OaksCA06/13/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
California Dance Theatre Presents One WorldFred Kavli Theatre- B of A Performing Arts Center,Thousand OaksThousand OaksCA06/14/2020 05:00 PMTMUSA
Detroit Red Wings v. Boston Bruins Viewing PartySound Board at MotorCity Casino HotelDetroitMI03/24/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Enrique Bunbury – Tour Posible 2020The Van BurenPhoenixAZ11/22/2020 08:00 PMTWEB
ESPN Presents Jalen & Jacoby Live!Gramercy TheatreNew YorkNY04/21/2020 06:30 PMLIVN
Haymakers for Hope – Rock N Rumble XHouse of Blues Boston presented by Cricket WirelessBostonMA05/14/2020 06:30 PMLIVN
Kings XThe QueenWilmingtonDE08/20/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Monster JamMetLife StadiumEast RutherfordNJ06/13/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Monster JamNissan StadiumNashvilleTN06/20/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Neck DeepMarquee TheatreTempeAZ11/13/2020 07:00 PMTWEB
Paquita la del BarrioInn of the Mountain Gods Resort and CasinoMescaleroNM05/02/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Reggae GoldSubterraneanChicagoIL04/09/2020 10:00 PMTWEB
Tell Em Steve-Dave 10yr Anniversary ShowParamount TheatreAsbury ParkNJ06/13/2020 02:00 PMTMUSA
Touchdown Atlantic 2020Huskies StadiumHalifaxNS07/25/2020 05:00 PMTMUSA
Tripleta Azulcrema América v. Cruz Azul+Atlanta FC+Tigres FemenilEstadio AztecaMéxicoDF03/16/2020 07:00 PMTMMEX
