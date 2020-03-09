NASCAR Nabs Top Spot On Sunday Best-Sellers

NASCAR raced to the top of Sunday’s best-selling events list, per Ticket Club sales data. The Championship Race of the NASCAR Cup Series claimed...

NASCAR raced to the top of Sunday’s best-selling events list, per Ticket Club sales data. The Championship Race of the NASCAR Cup Series claimed the No. 1 spot on the list as fans prepare early for the November 8 race, held at Phoenix Raceway. Following closely behind is this week’s Big 12 men’s basketball tournament, which held the No. 2 rank as the countdown to March Madness continues.

A mix of concerts also made the list, including upcoming shows from heavy-hitters Lady Gaga, The Rolling Stones, Garth Brooks and Aerosmith. Joining them are Tool, Alicia Keys, Luke Combs and Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin, all of whom edged the top 20.

Boston was the most in-demand market for hot-selling shows. The city made the list three separate times for hosting gigs featuring Eckhart Tolle, Aerosmith and Lady Gaga. San Diego was represented twice, as was Las Vegas and New Orleans.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – March 8, 2020

1.NASCAR Cup Series: Championship Race (November 8, 2020 @ Phoenix Raceway – Avondale, AZ)

2. Big 12 Mens Basketball Tournament: Texas vs. Texas Tech & Kansas vs. TBD – Session 2 (March 12, 2020 @ Sprint Center – Kansas City, MO)

3. Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild N Out Live (March 8, 2020 @ Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC)

4. The Rolling Stones (May 8, 2020 @ SDCCU Stadium – San Diego, CA)

5. Lady Gaga (August 14 @ Wrigley Field – Chicago, IL)

6. Friendly: Mexico vs. Greece (March 29, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)

7. Joel and Victoria Osteen, Kanye West & Sunday Service Choir (May 2, 2020 @ Yankee Stadium – Bronx, NY)

8. Alicia Keys (September 11, 2020 @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA)

9. Eckhart Tolle (June 1, 2020 @ Wang Theater at Boch Center – Boston, MA)

10. Aerosmith (September 18, 2020 @ Fenway Park – Boston, MA)

11. Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (September 26, 2020 @ MGM Grand Garden Arena – Las Vegas, NV)

12. Lady Gaga (August 19, 2020 @ MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ)

13. Garth Brooks (August 22, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV)

14. Essence Music Festival – Saturday Pass (July 4, 2020 @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome – New Orleans, LA)

15. Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde & Ray Fulcher (September 22, 2020 @ Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA)

16. Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo: Ramon Ayala (March 8, 2020 @ NRG Stadium – Houston, TX)

17. Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band (September 8, 2020 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO)

18. CONCACAF Champions League: New York City FC vs. Tigres UANL (March 11, 2020 @ Red Bull Arena – Harrison, NJ)

19. Tool (May 5, 2020 @ Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI)

20. Lady Gaga (August 5, 2020 @ Fenway Park – Boston, MA)