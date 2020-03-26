NHL Draft, Awards Postponed Amid Suspended Season

With hockey season suspended for the time being as the country grapples with the coronavirus crisis, the NHL draft, combine and awards have all...

The league announced Wednesday that the June events will now take place at a later date, which are yet to be finalized. An official location of the draft, initially set for June 26-27 in Montreal, appears to be in question as well.