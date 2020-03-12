Orlando City SC Launches Shared Season Ticket Technology Platform

Orlando City SC has unveiled a new ticketing platform in partnership with Season Share. The proprietary technology platform allows current and potential season ticket...

The proprietary technology platform allows current and potential season ticket holders to share their tickets directly with other known contacts. It also features an interactive live Game Draft aspect which lets fans choose the games they wish to attend.

“With flexibility and customization being two important factors to consumers, we were looking for the perfect partner to assist us with delivering this to our Orlando City SC fanbase,” said Christopher Spano, VP of Sales for Orlando City SC. “Season Share provides a platform for our current and future ticket members to split and share season tickets. Additionally, through their live Game Draft technology, our fans will be able to choose their games in a way like never before.”

Orlando City SC will be the first club in Major League Soccer to introduce shared-season technology to fans. Ticket holders can split and share their season tickets with up to three other fans with the touch of a finger. The application is available on both desktop and mobile to grant fans fast access to their ticketing and fan connections needs.

“Orlando City took an innovative approach and asked, ‘How do we bring younger fans into the venue with a new, flexible product offering while retaining price integrity for our long-time Season Ticket Members?” said Season Share CEO Aaron Holland in a statement. “We worked closely with leadership in leveraging our technology to empower more Orlando City SC fans to become Season Ticket Members this season.”

The club launched their 2020 campaign last month earning a draw against Real Salt Lake and since fell to the Colorado Rapids. Orlando’s upcoming home stretch includes clashes with the Montreal Impact, FC Cincinnati, Atlanta United and Houston Dynamo.

Headline image via Orlando City SC / @OrlandoCitySC