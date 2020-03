Pro Soccer Onsales Dominate St. Patricks Day Listings

Pro soccer clubs across North America dominate Tuesday’s listings of tickets up for grabs. It all starts with the pre-sale category, which is ruled...

Pro soccer clubs across North America dominate Tuesday’s listings of tickets up for grabs. It all starts with the pre-sale category, which is ruled by Canadian Premier League squads Forge FC and Valour FC. Both see over a dozen home games for their upcoming 2020 season release early access tickets, including multiple bouts against each other. The day’s general sale listings shift towards the National Women’s Soccer League with both the Orlando Pride and Houston Dash selling tickets for their home slate.

Other notable events joining the public onsale listings is June’s CONCACAF Nations League Semifinal in Houston between Mexico and Costa Rica, Monster Jam in Buffalo and a November NCAA basketball bout between LSU and Louisiana Tech.

Escape To Margaritaville, the Jimmy Buffett jukebox musical, adds several listings to the pre-sale bunch as it prepares to invade Dallas’ Music Hall at Fair Park. Country stars Rascal Flatts and Cole Swindell also see individual concert dates up for pre-sale.

See the full rundown below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister A-HA Auditorio Nacional Ciudad de México DF 09/22/2020 08:30 PM Preferente general de pie A-Ha Auditorio Nacional Ciudad de México DF 09/22/2020 08:30 PM TMMEX Cole Swindell Coushatta Casino Resort Kinder LA 05/16/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Cyrano de Bergerac Brooklyn Academy of Music Brooklyn NY May 8 – May 31, 2020 Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 07/29/2020 07:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 07/30/2020 07:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 07/31/2020 07:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/01/2020 01:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/01/2020 07:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/02/2020 01:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/02/2020 07:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/04/2020 07:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/05/2020 07:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/06/2020 07:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/07/2020 07:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/08/2020 01:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/08/2020 07:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/09/2020 01:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/06/2020 01:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 07/28/2020 07:30 PM Touring Forge FC vs. Atlético Ottawa Tim Hortons Field Hamilton ON 04/18/2020 01:00 PM TMUSA Forge FC vs. Atlético Ottawa Tim Hortons Field Hamilton ON 06/27/2020 01:00 PM TMUSA Forge FC vs. Cavalry FC Tim Hortons Field Hamilton ON 04/11/2020 03:00 PM TMUSA Forge FC vs. Cavalry FC Tim Hortons Field Hamilton ON 10/04/2020 03:00 PM TMUSA Forge FC vs. FC Edmonton Tim Hortons Field Hamilton ON 05/30/2020 03:00 PM TMUSA Forge FC vs. FC Edmonton Tim Hortons Field Hamilton ON 09/27/2020 03:00 PM TMUSA Forge FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC Tim Hortons Field Hamilton ON 05/02/2020 01:00 PM TMUSA Forge FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC Tim Hortons Field Hamilton ON 08/21/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Forge FC vs. Pacific FC Tim Hortons Field Hamilton ON 07/04/2020 03:00 PM TMUSA Forge FC vs. Pacific FC Tim Hortons Field Hamilton ON 07/25/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Forge FC vs. Valour FC Tim Hortons Field Hamilton ON 05/16/2020 01:00 PM TMUSA Forge FC vs. Valour FC Tim Hortons Field Hamilton ON 09/12/2020 01:00 PM TMUSA Forge FC vs. York9 FC Tim Hortons Field Hamilton ON 07/18/2020 01:00 PM TMUSA Forge FC vs. York9 FC Tim Hortons Field Hamilton ON 08/29/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Heather Land Bijou Theatre Knoxville TN 06/04/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Rascal Flatts Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys Stateline NV 07/11/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Valour FC vs. Atlético Ottawa IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field) Winnipeg MB 05/02/2020 03:00 PM TMUSA Valour FC vs. Atlético Ottawa IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field) Winnipeg MB 07/12/2020 02:00 PM TMUSA Valour FC vs. Cavalry FC IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field) Winnipeg MB 08/09/2020 02:00 PM TMUSA Valour FC vs. Cavalry FC IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field) Winnipeg MB 09/06/2020 03:00 PM TMUSA Valour FC vs. FC Edmonton IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field) Winnipeg MB 05/09/2020 03:00 PM TMUSA Valour FC vs. FC Edmonton IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field) Winnipeg MB 08/02/2020 05:00 PM TMUSA Valour FC vs. Forge FC IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field) Winnipeg MB 06/16/2020 07:45 PM TMUSA Valour FC vs. Forge FC IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field) Winnipeg MB 07/01/2020 03:00 PM TMUSA Valour FC vs. Forge FC IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field) Winnipeg MB 07/22/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Valour FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field) Winnipeg MB 05/29/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Valour FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field) Winnipeg MB 07/25/2020 03:00 PM TMUSA Valour FC vs. Pacific FC IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field) Winnipeg MB 06/13/2020 03:00 PM TMUSA Valour FC vs. Pacific FC IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field) Winnipeg MB 08/29/2020 03:00 PM TMUSA Valour FC vs. York9 FC IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field) Winnipeg MB 08/22/2020 03:00 PM TMUSA Valour FC vs. York9 FC IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field) Winnipeg MB 09/26/2020 02:00 PM TMUSA

General Sale