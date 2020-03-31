Roger Waters Postpones North American Tour Until 2021

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters had to postpone his North American tour to next year. The This Is Not A Drill Tour was set to...

The This Is Not A Drill Tour was set to kick-off on July 8 in Pittsburgh and run through October 2 in Dallas, ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election. When the tour was originally announced, Waters said that “we need to change the way we organize ourselves as a human race or die.” Now, due to concerns over coronavirus, the trek has been rescheduled to 2021.

“The bad news is: I’ve had to postpone my tour until next year,” Waters said in a statement. “Bummer, but if it saves one life, it’s worth it. The good news is a federal Judge in Washington, D.C. ruled on March 25, 2020 that Trump’s Dakota Access Pipeline Executive order was ILLEGAL and demands an E.I.S. (Environmental Impact Statement). This is a huge victory for the STANDING ROCK SIOUX TRIBES. POWER TO THE PEOPLE!”

At this point, Waters has not announced the rescheduled tour dates but advises fans to hang onto their tickets until the new dates are announced. Tickets will be honored at the new shows, although refunds will be available via point of purchase.

Waters last released the record Is This the Life We Really Want? in 2017, which is known for tracks “Smell the Roses,” “Deja Vu,” “The Last Refugee,” and “Wait for Her.”

See the tour dates below that have been postponed.

Roger Waters | This Is Not A Drill Tour 2020 – Postponed

7/8 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

7/10 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

7/14 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

7/17 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

7/21 Quebec City, Quebec – Videotron Centre

7/23 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

7/25 Albany, NY – Times Union Center

7/28 Boston, MA – TD Garden

7/30 Washington, DC – Capitol One Arena

8/1 Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

8/5 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

8/11 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

8/13 Orlando, FL – Amway Center

8/15 Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

8/18 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

8/20 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

8/22 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

8/25 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

8/27 Chicago, IL – United Center

8/29 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

9/2 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

9/4 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

9/10 Los Angeles, CA- STAPLES Center

9/14 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

9/16 Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place

9/19 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

9/21 Portland, OR – Moda Center

9/23 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

9/25 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

9/30 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena