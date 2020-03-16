The Irish/Scottish rock group Snow Patrol will head out on a brief acoustic tour across North America this fall. Following a round of dates...

The Irish/Scottish rock group Snow Patrol will head out on a brief acoustic tour across North America this fall.

Following a round of dates across the UK this summer, the group will head back to the states to kick-off a brief outing on October 6 at San Francisco’s Palace of Fine Arts. From there, they’ll head to Los Angeles’ Cathedral Sanctuary for two gigs, Denver’s Paramount Theatre, the Fourth Presbyterian Church in Chicago, the Masonic Cathedral in Detroit, and Toronto’s Queen Elizabeth Theater. Then, they’ll play another pair of gigs at New York City’s Town Hall and a show at the Lincoln Theatre in Washington, D.C. before wrapping-up at the Orpheum Theatre in Boston on October 26.

Reworked, the group’s latest compilation record, reimagines the band’s greatest hits from their seven-record discography, including the smash-hit “Snow Patrol” from 2006’s Eyes Open, “Don’t Give In” from 2018’s Wildness, and “Called Out In The Dark” from Fallen Empires in 2011. The band garnered attention in the early 2000s with 2003’s Final Straw, followed by Eyes Open. The former went six times platinum in the UK, followed by the latter at eight times platinum in the UK and platinum in the U.S. Their most recent record, Wildness, featured tracks “Life On Earth,” “What If This Is All The Love You Ever Get?” and “Empress.”

See Snow Patrol’s full list of acoustic tour dates below.

Snow Patrol | 2020 North America Acoustic Tour

Oct. 6 — San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts

Oct. 9 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Cathedral Sanctuary

Oct. 10 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Cathedral Sanctuary

Oct. 13 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

Oct. 16 — Chicago, IL @ Fourth Presbyterian Church

Oct. 17 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral

Oct. 19 — Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theater

Oct. 21 — New York, NY @ The Town Hall

Oct. 22 — New York, NY @ The Town Hall

Oct. 24 — Washington, D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre

Oct. 26 — Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre