Tegan And Sara Reveal ‘We’re Seeing Colors’ Tour Dates

Indie pop duo Tegan and Sara have unveiled plans for their upcoming We’re Seeing Colors Tour.

The pair announced they intend to visit 30 cities in the coming months, beginning May 18 in Spokane. From there, the sisters will make stops in Boise, Kansas City, Chicago, Tulsa, New York and more before wrapping the trek in Atlanta September 2. Special guests Georgia, Jackie Mendoza, IDER and Claud will provide support on select dates.

Additional dates can be expected soon, however, Tegan and Sara have spoken out regarding the best practices to preventing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and alluded to the possibility that their tour could be altered as the nation grapples with the virus. The tour’s public onsale for tickets was set to be March 13, but has since been postponed due to the outbreak.

“We’re going to postpone our ticket on-sale until we have a clearer picture of how to proceed with the COVID-19 situation in the USA and Canada,” they expressed in a statement. “We’ll keep you updated and hope that all of you are being careful and safe.”

In addition to their tour schedule, Tegan and Sara will also make an appearance at Napa’s BottleRock Festival in May and the Winnipeg Folk Festival in July.

See the full list of Tegan and Sara tour dates below.

Tegan and Sara Tour Dates – We’re Seeing Colors Tour 2020

May 18 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

May 19 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

May 20 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

May 21 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

May 22 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley Festival

May 24 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

May 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

May 27 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

May 30 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

June 1 – Kansas City, MO @ The Pageant

June 3 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Egyptian Room

June 6 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Teatre

July 3 – Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheatre

July 9-12 – Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Festival

August 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

August 5 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Ballroom

August 6 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

August 7 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

August 10 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

August 11 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

August 13 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel Complex

August 14 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

August 15 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

August 17 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

August 18 – New York, NY @ Pier 17

August 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

August 22 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

August 24 – Richmond, VA @ The National

August 25 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

August 28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

August 30 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

September 1 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

September 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle