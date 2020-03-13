Tegan And Sara Reveal ‘We’re Seeing Colors’ Tour Dates
Indie pop duo Tegan and Sara have unveiled plans for their upcoming We’re Seeing Colors Tour.
The pair announced they intend to visit 30 cities in the coming months, beginning May 18 in Spokane. From there, the sisters will make stops in Boise, Kansas City, Chicago, Tulsa, New York and more before wrapping the trek in Atlanta September 2. Special guests Georgia, Jackie Mendoza, IDER and Claud will provide support on select dates.
Additional dates can be expected soon, however, Tegan and Sara have spoken out regarding the best practices to preventing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and alluded to the possibility that their tour could be altered as the nation grapples with the virus. The tour’s public onsale for tickets was set to be March 13, but has since been postponed due to the outbreak.
“We’re going to postpone our ticket on-sale until we have a clearer picture of how to proceed with the COVID-19 situation in the USA and Canada,” they expressed in a statement. “We’ll keep you updated and hope that all of you are being careful and safe.”
In addition to their tour schedule, Tegan and Sara will also make an appearance at Napa’s BottleRock Festival in May and the Winnipeg Folk Festival in July.
See the full list of Tegan and Sara tour dates below.
Tegan and Sara Tour Dates – We’re Seeing Colors Tour 2020
May 18 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
May 19 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
May 20 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
May 21 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
May 22 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley Festival
May 24 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
May 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
May 27 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
May 30 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
June 1 – Kansas City, MO @ The Pageant
June 3 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Egyptian Room
June 6 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Teatre
July 3 – Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheatre
July 9-12 – Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Festival
August 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
August 5 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Ballroom
August 6 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
August 7 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
August 10 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
August 11 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
August 13 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel Complex
August 14 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
August 15 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
August 17 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
August 18 – New York, NY @ Pier 17
August 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
August 22 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
August 24 – Richmond, VA @ The National
August 25 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
August 28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
August 30 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
September 1 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
September 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
