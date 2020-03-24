Texas’ Ubbi Dubbi Festival Postponed, Reworked Into New Event

The Ubbi Dubbi dance festival, which was scheduled to take place in Arlington, Texas this April, has been called-off. The annual event was set...

The Ubbi Dubbi dance festival, which was scheduled to take place in Arlington, Texas this April, has been called-off.

The annual event was set to take place from April 18 to 19 and feature performances from acts like Kaskade, Gryffin, Illenium, and CamelPhat. However, due to coronavirus concerns, the event will not go on as planned. Organizers revealed the news on Monday.

“We looked at multiple options to produce a safe event during the Summer, but though it was best to concentrate on providing a supersized event in the Fall,” the statement read.

However, the festival won’t cancel completely. Organizers noted that Ubbi Dubbi will team up with the Texas festival Freaky Deaky for an event dubbed Ubbi Dubbi Gets Freaky Deaky. The newly improved event will take place from October 30-31 at the Houston Raceway Park. The lineup will feature a new group of artists – not the original lineup from Ubbi Dubbi – and will be produced by the music promoter Disco Donni Presents.

Ubbi Dubbi ticketholders can receive a refund at point of purchase or transfer their tickets for the October event.

This is the latest festival to be cancelled, following Ultra and SXSW, as well as postponements from Coachella, Stagecoach, Bonnaroo, Bottlerock Napa Valley, and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.