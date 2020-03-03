The Broadway League Issues Statement on Coronavirus

Amid the global outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Broadway League has released an official statement regarding the Broadway community. Over the last few weeks,...

Over the last few weeks, coronavirus has begun to spread across the world. The League said it is “closely monitoring the evolving situation” and the “safety and security of theatregoers and employees is our highest priority.”

“We are following the lead of city, state and federally elected officials, as well as implementing strategies recommended by public health authorities in all of our theatres and offices,” the statement read on the League’s website. “We remain vigilant, and are prepared to make decisions based on current needs, as well as in response to changing conditions.”

The League is the latest theater company to speak out about coronavirus, following a statement from the Actors’ Equity, which noted that the union has shared guidance with its staff and held conversations with the major employers to have “appropriate internal conversations about maintaining business continuity if an outbreak becomes more severe.”

On Monday, New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo shared news in a press conference that a woman, who is a healthcare worker that spent time in Iran, has contracted the disease and is being isolated in her home. She reportedly did not use any public transportation after returning to New York. Cuomo asked the state legislature to set aside $40 million to combat coronavirus, and Mayor Bill de Blasio said in the conference that the city would begin local testing for the disease by Friday. Nonetheless, de Blasio said “the facts are reassuring” at this time.

“All New Yorkers should really pay attention to this: We have a lot of information now, information is actually should us things that should give us more reason to stay calm and go about our lives,” de Blasio said.

So far, six people in the U.S. have died of coronavirus, reports show. There are more than 100 confirmed cases of the virus in the country, which the Center for Disease Control said can be contracted after having “close contact” with an infected person or “inhaling in his or her vicinity.” Globally, more than 3,100 people have died from the virus, with nearly 90,000 confirmed cases, NBC News said Tuesday. Amid the global outbreak, dozens of artists have begun to cancel tour dates and festivals. See the full list of popular cancelled events here.