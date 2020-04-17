AEG To Allow Ticket Refunds Within 30-Day Window

Concert promoter AEG Presents revealed a refund window for fans to receive funds from rescheduled events due to coronavirus. According to Billboard, a representative...

According to Billboard, a representative from AEG said that ticketholders will have 30 days following an event’s postponement to receive a refund from the promoter. This window will be implemented starting May 1 and will cover events that have announced rescheduled dates throughout March and April. At this time, tickets that have not been rescheduled will not be eligible for refunds until new dates are announced. Those who have tickets to AEG events that have been cancelled will receive an automatic refund.

AEG Presents is known for promoting annual music events like Coachella, Stagecoach, and Hangout Fest, as well as thousands of concerts.

The promoter’s refund policy follows news from other ticketing outlets. Late last month, StubHub revealed a change to its refund policy, where the secondary ticketing site will only offer ticket vouchers worth 120% of the ticket order, rather than a refund. This sparked a $5 million lawsuit against the company. Additionally, Ticketmaster quietly made a change to its refund policy earlier this month, noting that ticketholders can only receive a refund to events that are postponed, not cancelled. This sparked widespread backlash from fans.

The live event industry as a whole has taken a hard hit amid the coronavirus pandemic; a new report from Pollstar shows that the industry could lose up to $9 billion in revenue this year. Thousands of events have been postponed or cancelled, including a variety of large-scale summer festivals across the U.S. See our full, updating list of live events pushed to the fall months here.