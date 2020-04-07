Concert Industry Faces Up To $9 Billion Loss From Pandemic
April 7, 2020
Concerts and festivals across the globe continue to be postponed or cancelled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. No one sees an end in sight, and that means the concert industry is going to see a huge decline in revenue.
On Friday, the research firm and trade publication Pollstar released a projected report which showed that revenue for the industry could be down as much as $9 billion in 2020. While Pollstar’s executive editor said that the “business took a hit” in 2008 during the recession, this last decade “has been a golden age.” This will be unparalleled.
Giant U.S. promoters Live Nation and AEG have cancelled or postponed current spring tours, however, it’s unknown at this time when venues will reopen. The report shows that if touring resumes in August, the projected drop in revenue could reach $5.2 billion, however, if they open earlier than expected in late May, that figure would only drop to $2.3 billion. At this time, the initial projected for the year in box office receipts totals $12.2 billion with another $8.9 billion still unspoken for.
As previously reported, Billboard Boxscore showed that the top 30 tours of March and April 2019 collectively grossed $697.5 million, selling over 6.5 million tickets during that 61-day period. This revenue represented an 11% increase from the same period in 2018 – a 9% increase from the previous year. That means in 2020, those numbers were expected to increase, and the top 30 tours of March and April would have grossed approximately $750 million.
Some huge tours were expected to bring in large revenue this summer, including the Rolling Stones’ No Filter Tour, slated to hit fifteen North America stadiums and gross an average of $10 million per show. Additionally, The Eagles’ Hotel California tour, slated to hit twelve arenas, has been moved to the fall; the iconic rockers grossed $18.6 million during three shows at MGM Grand Garden last fall, equating around $6.2 million per show. Both bands would have grossed a collective $225 million alone.
Aside from The Rolling Stones and The Eagles, dozens of A-list artists have postponed or called-off tours. In the spring, we were supposed to see shows from Billy Joel, Halsey, and Blake Shelton, with arena gigs from Billie Eilish, Tame Impala, and JoJo Siwa throughout March and April. Then, this summer, K-Pop powerhouse BTS was slated to head out on a stadium tour along with country’s Kenny Chesney and rock’s Guns N’ Roses.
Gensler expects club shows and regional shows to be the first signs of life in the concert industry again, noting that the comeback will be gradual.
“There’s still a huge market for the live business and that won’t go away any time soon,” he said.
See our full, updating list of concerts cancelled here, with a festival roundup here.
legal brokerApril 7, 2020 #1 Author
TICKETMASTER CHANGES TERMS AND CONDITIONS SO THEY CAN AVOID CHARGEBACKS: Refunds and Exchanges
You agree that you will not attempt to evade, avoid, or circumvent any refund prohibitions in any manner with regard to tickets you purchased. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, you will not contact us to seek a refund or exchange from us when we are prohibited from providing one by its clients, and you will not dispute or otherwise seek a “chargeback” from the company whose credit card you used to purchase tickets from the Site. Should you do so, your tickets are subject to immediate cancellation, and we may, in our sole discretion, refuse to honor pending and future ticket purchases made from all credit card accounts or online accounts on which such chargebacks have been made, and may prohibit future purchases from all persons in whose name the credit card accounts exist and any person who accesses any associated online account or credit card or who otherwise breaches this provision from using the Site.
If we issue you a refund for a ticket due to a canceled or postponed event, we will issue a refund of the ticket’s face value paid (or, for a discounted ticket, then instead the discounted ticket price paid) and all service fees. If a ticket was purchased through Fan-to-Fan, the event was canceled and/or a refund is issued, we will issue a refund of the ticket price you paid through Fan-to-Fan and the service fee (if any) you paid. No service fees refunded for certain Major League Baseball purchases. In no event will UPS charges or any other amounts be refunded. For ticket insurance refunds, please contact the insurance provider. If a refund is issued, it will be issued using the same method of payment that was used to purchase the tickets. We will not be liable for travel or any other expenses that you or anyone else incurs in connection with a canceled or postponed event.
legal brokerApril 7, 2020 #2 Author
They will surely go out of business trying to evade the law this way, and who will have confidence buying tickets from them when this is over.