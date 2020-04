Music Festivals Cancelled, Postponed Due To Coronavirus: Updating List

Spring and Summer are usually prime months for music festivals. Fans are used to gearing up to dance along to the hottest artists each...

Spring and Summer are usually prime months for music festivals. Fans are used to gearing up to dance along to the hottest artists each year for a round of performances through the blistering summer heat. No matter the genre – there’s a music festival for everyone. However, due to concerns over the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, dozens of these festivals have been either postponed to the fall, or outright cancelled until 2021. What should festivalgoers prepare for this fall? And which festivals are completely cut? We’ve got you covered.

See the list of festivals cancelled or postponed by genre below.

Country

Stagecoach Music Festival

Where: Indio, CA

Original dates: April 24-26, 2020

Rescheduled dates: October 16-18, 2020

CMA Fest

Where: Nashville, TN

Original dates: June 4-7, 2020

Rescheduled dates: June 10-13, 2021

Carolina Country Music Fest

Where: Myrtle Beach, SC

Original dates: June 4-7, 2020

Rescheduled dates: September 17-20, 2020

Tortuga Music Festival

Where: Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Original dates: April 17-19, 2020

Rescheduled dates: TBD

Hometown Country Jam

Where: Hobart, IN

Original dates: May 3, 2020

Rescheduled dates: September 5, 2020

Riverbend Festival

Where: Chattanooga, TN

Original dates: May 27-30, 2020

Rescheduled dates: TBD

Pop

Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

Where: Indio, CA

Original dates: April 10-12, 17-19, 2020

Rescheduled dates: October 9-11, 16-18, 2020

Hangout Festival

Where: Gulf Shores, AL

Original dates: May 15-17

Rescheduled dates: No 2020 festival

Beale Street Music Festival

Where: Memphis, TN

Original dates: May 1-3, 2020

Rescheduled dates: October 16-18, 2020

Governors Ball

Where: New York, NY

Original dates: June 5-7, 2020

Rescheduled dates: No 2020 festival

SummerFest

Where: Milwaukee, WI

Original dates: June 24-July 5, 2020

Rescheduled dates: September 3-5, 10-12 and 17-18

BottleRock Napa Valley

Where: Napa Valley, CA

Original dates: May 22-24, 2020

Rescheduled dates: October 2-4, 2020

Bonnaroo

Where: Manchester, TN

Original dates: June 11-14, 2020

Rescheduled dates: September 24-27, 2020

Something In The Water Festival

Where: Virginia Beach, VA

Original dates: April 24-26, 2020

Rescheduled dates: No 2020 festival

BUKU Music & Arts Project

Where: New Orleans, LA

Original dates: March 20-21, 2020

Rescheduled dates: TBD

Hip-Hop

Rolling Loud Miami

Where: Miami, FL

Original dates: May 8-10, 2020

Rescheduled dates: February 12-14, 2021

Essence Festival

Where: New Orleans, LA

Original dates: July 1-5, 2020

Rescheduled dates: TBD

Lovers & Friends Festival

Where: Los Angeles, CA

Original dates: May 8-9, 2020

Rescheduled dates: August 8

Dreamville Festival

Where: Raleigh, NC

Original dates: April 4, 2020

Rescheduled dates: August 29, 2020

EDM

Ultra Music Festival

Where: Miami, FL

Original dates: March 20-22, 2020

Rescheduled dates: March 26-28, 2021

EDC Las Vegas

Where: Las Vegas, NV

Original dates: May 15-17

Rescheduled dates: October 2-4

Ubbi Dubbi

Where: Arlington, TX

Original dates: April 18-19, 2020

Rescheduled dates: October 30-31, 2020

Movement Festival

Where: Detroit, MI

Original dates: May 23-25, 2020

Rescheduled dates: September 11-13

Lightning In A Bottle

Where: Central Valley, CA

Original dates: May 22-24, 2020

Rescheduled dates: No 2020 festival

Beyond Wonderland

Where: San Bernardino, CA

Original dates: March 12, 2020

Rescheduled dates: June 19-20, 2020

Rock

Boston Calling

Where: Boston, MA

Original dates: May 28-30, 2020

Rescheduled dates: No 2020 edition

WonderStruck

Where: Cleveland, OH

Original dates: June 6-7, 2020

Rescheduled dates: September 12-13, 2020

Mountain Jam

Where: Bethel, NY

Original dates: May 29-31, 2020

Rescheduled dates: No 2020 edition

Firefly

Where: Dover, DE

Original dates: June 18-20, 2020

Rescheduled dates: No 2020 edition

Shaky Knees Music Festival

Where: Atlanta, GA

Original dates: May 1-3, 2020

Rescheduled dates: October 16-18, 2020

SandJam Music Festival

Where: Panama City Beach, FL

Original dates: April 24-26, 2020

Rescheduled dates: No 2020 festival

Blues/Folk

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Where: New Orleans, LA

Original dates: April 23-26, April 30-May 3, 2020

Rescheduled dates: TBD

Gene Harris Jazz Festival

Where: Boise, ID

Original dates: April 1-2, 2020

Rescheduled dates: No 2020 festival

Metal

Epicenter

Where: Rockingham, NC

Original dates: May 1-3, 2020

Rescheduled dates: No 2020 festival

Welcome To Rockville

Where: Daytona Beach, FL

Original dates: May 8-10, 2020

Rescheduled dates: No 2020 festival

Sonic Temple Festival

Where: Columbus, OH

Original dates: May 17-19

Rescheduled dates: No 2020 festival