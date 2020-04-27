Spring Awakening Festival Cancelled During Pandemic

Chicago’ Spring Awakening Festival can no longer proceed as planned this June. The EDM festival was slated to take place from June 12 to...

The EDM festival was slated to take place from June 12 to 14 at Chicago’s Union Park. Organizers released a statement over the weekend noting that they remained hopeful to hold the festival in two months while staying in contact with local officials to evaluate new dates, however, “after careful consideration, it is clear that Spring Awakening Music Festival must be postponed to 2021.”

“This is not a decision we make lightly,” a statement on the festival’s website reads. “Your enthusiasm, passion, creativity, and love for music drives our team to deliver the best festival experience possible every June. Ultimately thought, the health and safety of all attendees, artists, staff, and the community is our top priority. Amidst the current pandemic, we believe that in order to ensure the health and safety of all and the festival experience, it’s in the best interest to postpone to 2021.”

Next year’s festival will mark Spring Awakening’s 10-year anniversary and organizers are “planning a celebration like we’ve never hosted.”

Ticketholders either have the option of holding onto their tickets to honor them at the new event in 2021 and receive a “benefits package,” or can opt to receive a full refund. The benefits package details have not been disclosed at this time, though ticketholders should receive an email regarding options via SeeTickets.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we can’t thank you enough for your support this year, and every year,” organizers said. “While this stings now, festivals will feel sweeter than ever once this storm passes. Stay home, stay healthy, and we can’t wait to reconnect in person for the 10 year anniversary in 2021!”

Spring Awakening is among the hundreds of festivals effected by coronavirus across the globe. See our full, updating list of U.S. festivals postponed or cancelled here.