Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien Reveals Future Tour Plans In Doubt

Radiohead were ready to reveal new tour dates in 2021, however, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that upcoming trek is up-in-the-air.

Guitarist Ed O’Brien spoke to The Sun about the band’s upcoming tour plans earlier this week, revealing the news.

“What happens next with Radiohead? I don’t know,” O’Brien said. “We’ve been talking about live dates next year but that was pre-coronavirus.”

After touring in support of A Moon Shaped Pool in 2018, the band took a break for a little while. Drummer Philip Selway said in February that the group would take “a year away from music” in 2020 while Thom Yorke and O’Brien toured with their own solo projects. However, both O’Brien and Yorke’s dates have been cancelled and may be postponed to next year, interfering with the group’s potential plans.

In the meantime, the rockers are hoping to uplift fans’ spirits with weekly videos on their YouTube channel, presenting archival footage from classic shows throughout their career. Radiohead said they’ll continue to present the shows on a weekly basis “until either the restrictions resulting from [the] current situation are eased, or we run out of shows.”

