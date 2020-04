Complete Fall Event Calendar By Region: Updating List

With the entertainment industry halted due to COVID-19, widespread postponements will make for a jam-packed calendar this fall. From delayed concert tours to music...

Northeast

Sporting Events

MLB: New York Yankees, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Nationals – various dates

MLS: New York Red Bulls, New York City FC, New England Revolution, Philadelphia Union, D.C. United – various dates

NFL: New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Washington Redskins – various dates

US Open Golf – September 17-20

Mamaroneck, NY

Concert Tours

Thomas Rhett – various dates in August & September

Gilford, NH; Syracuse, NY; Pittsburgh, PA

Sam Hunt – October 3

Bristow, VA

Bikini Kill – various dates in November

Philadelphia, PA; Silver Spring, MD; Boston, MA; South Burlington, VT

Dropkick Murphys – September 11-13, November 6

Boston, MA

Lady Antebellum – September 18-20, 26-27

Gilford, NH; Bangor, ME; Hartford, CT; Holmdel, NJ; Mansfield, MA

Lynyrd Skynyrd – September 11-12

Providence, RI; Allentown, PA

Bob Weir – various dates in October

Burlington, VT; Syracuse, NY; Albany, NY; Pittsburgh, PA

Brooks & Dunn – September 24-26

Mansfield, MA; Camden, NJ; Bristow, VA

The Revivalists – September 29-30

Norfolk, VA; New York, NY

JoJo – various dates in November & December

Silver Spring, MD; Philadelphia, PA; New Haven, CT; New York, NY; Boston, MA

David Foster – October 13-18

Bethlehem, PA; Lancaster, PA; Atlantic City, NJ; Hackensack, NJ; Westbury, NY; Boston, MA; Bethesda, MD

Boyz II Men – October 10-11

Oxon Hill, MD; Englewood, NJ

Festivals

N/A

South

Sporting Events

MLB: Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros, Kansas City Royals, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays, St. Louis Cardinals – various dates

MLS: Atlanta United FC, Inter Miami CF, Sporting Kansas City, Orlando City SC, FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo, Nashville SC – various dates

NFL: Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars – various dates

The Masters – November 9-15

Augusta, GA

Kentucky Derby – September 5

Louisville, KY

Concert Tours

Thomas Rhett – September 19-20

West Palm Beach, FL; Tampa, FL

Sam Hunt – October 1-2

Charlotte, NC; Raleigh, NC

Dan and Shay – September 10-12

Greenville, SC; Charlottesville, VA; Greensboro, NC

Foo Fighters – October 9

Knoxville, TN

Chris Stapleton – September 5, November 19

Biloxi, MS; Austin, TX

Cher – various dates in September & October

Tampa, FL; Pensacola, FL; Charleston, SC; Memphis, TN; Kansas City, MO; Little Rock; AR

Smashing Pumpkins – various dates in October

Columbia, SC; North Charleston, SC; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Greensboro, NC; Louisville, KY; Nashville, TN

Bikini Kill – various dates in September

Orlando, FL; Miami, FL; Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; Carrboro, NC; Asheville, NC; Knoxville, TN; Nashville, TN; Louisville, KY; Charlottesville, VA; Atlanta, GA; Birmingham, AL

The Avett Brothers – October 17

Wilmington, NC

KISS – October 4-7

Biloxi, MS; Tulsa, OK; Lafayette, LA

Lynyrd Skynyrd – September 3, 5, 10

Knoxville, TN; Pikeville, KY; Macon, GA

Bob Weir – October 13, 17

St. Louis, MO; Kansas City, MO

Brooks & Dunn – various dates in September & October

Raleigh, NC; Houston, TX; Dallas, TX; Tampa, FL; St. Louis, MO; Orange Beach, AL

The Revivalists – October 21

Nashville, TN

Kane Brown – various dates in September & October

Jacksonville, FL; Charleston, SC; El Paso, TX; Kansas City, MO; Greensboro, NC

Chicago – various dates in November & December

Louisville, KY; Springfield, MO; Robinsonville, MS; Chattanooga, TN; Nasvhille, TN; Augusta, GA; Macon, GA; Savannah, GA; Lake Charles, LA; Biloxi, MS; Greensboro, NC; Cherokee, NC; Charleston, WV

The Eagles – October 21

Dallas, TX

JoJo – November 13-20

Dallas, TX; Houston, TX; Atlanta, GA; Nashville, TN; Carrboro, NC

Luke Combs – October 29-30

Corpus Christi, TX; Houston, TX

Shinedown – various dates in September

Greensboro, NC; Tampa, FL; Orlando, FL; Savannah, GA; Columbia, SC; Chattanooga, TN; St. Louis, MO

Cole Swindell – October 1-2, 11, 24

Macon, GA; Jacksonville, FL; Louisville, KY; Kansas City, MO

Boyz II Men – September 4

Lake Charles, LA

Tanya Tucker – September 25

Cherokee, NC

Festivals

Beale Street Music Festival — October 16-18

Memphis, TN

Essence Festival — TBD

New Orleans, LA

Ubbi Dubbi — October 30-31

Arlington, TX

Bonnaroo — September 24-27

Manchester, TN

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — TBD

New Orleans, LA

Tortuga Music Festival — October 2-4

Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Dreamville Festival — August 29

Raleigh, NC

Shaky Knees Music Festival — October 16-18

Atlanta, GA

Riverbend Festival – TBD

Chattanooga, TN

Midwest

Sporting Events

MLB: Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers – various dates

MLS: Chicago Fire FC, Columbus Crew SC, Minnesota United FC, FC Cincinnati – various dates

NFL: Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts – various dates

Concert Tours

Thomas Rhett – September 10-12

Cuyahoga Falls, OH; Indianapolis, IN; Cincinnati, OH

Dan and Shay – October 5

Indianapolis, IN

Foo Fighters – various dates in October

Grand Rapids, MI; Green Bay, WI; Cincinnati, OH; Wichita, KS; Cleveland, OH; Detroit, MI

Smashing Pumpkins – October 20-21

Indianapolis, IN; Grand Rapids, MI

Bikini Kill – November 27-29

Cleveland, OH; Milwaukee, WI; Royal Oak, MI

The Lumineers – September 22, 24

Omaha, NE; St. Paul, MN

Cher – various dates in September, October & November

Cincinnati, OH; Oklahoma City, OK; Green Bay, WI; Madison, WI; Fargo, ND; Des Moines, IA; Wichita, KS; Lincoln, NE

Little Big Town – October 1, 22-23

Detroit, MI; Chicago, IL

Lady Antebellum – September 3

Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Lynyrd Skynyrd – September 18-19

Fort Wayne, IN; Madison, WI

Bob Weir – various dates in October

Chicago, IL; Columbus, OH; Omaha, NE; Des Moines, IA

Brooks & Dunn – October 2

Indianapolis, IN

The Revivalists – October 23-24

Minneapolis, MN; Chicago, IL

Kane Brown – September 10-11

Lincoln, NE; Moline, IL

Chicago – various dates in October & November

Rockford, IL; Joliet, IL; Grand Island, NE; Battle Creek, MI; Northfield, OH; Columbus, OH; Welch, MN; Topeka, KS; Enid, OK

The Eagles – October 16-17

St. Paul, MN

JoJo – December 3-9

Cleveland, OH; Cincinnati, OH; Detroit, MI; Chicago, IL; Minneapolis, MN

Cole Swindell – October 8-10, 22-23

Dubuque, IA; Peoria, IL; Grand Rapids, MI; Sioux Falls, SD; Park City, KS

Boyz II Men – September 6

Oklahoma City, OK

Tanya Tucker – September 19

Hinton, OK

Festivals

Wonderstruck — September 12-13

Cleveland, OH

SummerFest — September 3-5, 10-12, 17-18

Milwaukee, WI

Movements Festival — September 11-13

Detroit, MI

Hometown Country Jam — September 5

Hobart, IN

West

Sporting Events

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants, Oakland Athletics, Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies – various dates

MLS: LA Galaxy, Los Angeles FC, Seattle Sounders FC, Portland Timbers, San Jose Earthquakes, Real Salt Lake, Colorado Rapids – various dates

NFL: Seattle Seahawks,, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals – various dates

Concert Tours

Bikini Kill – various dates in October & November

Seattle, WA; Olympia, WA; Morrison, CO; Portland, OR; Oakland, CA

Cher – various dates in October

Casper, WY; Billings, MT; Boise, ID; Spokane, WA; Everett, WA; Sacramento, CA; Salt Lake City, UT

Little Big Town – September 24

Phoenix, AZ

Lady Antebellum – October 1-2

Albuquerque, NM; Phoenix, AZ

Lynyrd Skynyrd – October 2

Reno, NV

Lauren Daigle – October 13, 17, 19

San Diego, CA; Sacramento, CA; Oakland, CA

Kane Brown – October 31

Laughlin, NV

Hall & Oates – October 17, 23

Indio, CA; Honolulu, HI

The Eagles – various dates in September & October

San Francisco, CA; Los Angeles, CA; Denver, CO; Phoenix, AZ

Miranda Lambert – October 8-9

Spokane, WA; Boise, ID

JoJo – November 1-10

Seattle, WA; Portland, OR; San Francisco, CA; Los Angeles, CA; Santa Ana, CA; San Diego, CA; Tucson, AZ

Luke Combs – September 6, October 27, November 13

Albuquerque, NM; Las Cruces, NM; Colorado Springs, CO

Louis The Child – various dates in September & October

Seattle, WA; Missoula, MT; Spokane, WA; Boise, ID; Salt Lake City, UT; Sacramento, CA; Portland, OR; Eugene, OR; Berkeley, CA; Chandler, AZ

Tanya Tucker – various dates in October

Denver, CO; Red Bluff, CA; San Luis Opisbo, CA; Bakersfield, CA; Pioneertown, CA

Festivals

Treefort Music Fest – September 23-27

Boise, ID

Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival — October 9-11, 16-18

Indio, CA

Stagecoach Music Festival — October 23-25

Indio, CA

EDC Las Vegas — October 2-4

Las Vegas, NV

BottleRock Napa Valley — October 2-4

Napa Valley, CA