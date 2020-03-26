WonderStruck Music Festival Postponed To September

Cleveland’s WonderStruck Music Festival is the latest in a string of major gatherings to be pushed to the fall amid the global COVID-19 pandemic....

The two-day bash was originally set to take over the campus of Lakeland Community College on June 6 and 7. It will now take place on September 12 and 13 with much of its star-studded lineup confirmed for the rescheduled dates.

“As you know, many music festivals around the country are cancelling their events entirely,” organizers said in a statement. “But after considering our fans, community, musicians, vendors, sponsors and employees we did not want to cancel. Moving WonderStruck to September should give us the proper time necessary to stage our festival in a safe and healthy environment.”

The message went on to say that headliners Portugal. The Man, Third Eye Blind, Of Monsters and Men and Walk The Moon will appear on the new dates. Other artists confirmed for the September festival are Quinn XCII, Trombone Shorty, The Floorwalkers, Atlas Genius and more.

“Our entire team is committed to putting on the festival, not only this September, but for many years to come. It is our mission to produce an incredible yearly event presenting amazing musical acts, food and artisan activities, while introducing Northeast Ohio to the very best new music – all in a safe and fan-friendly environment,” organizers concluded.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for WonderStruck’s new dates. However, the festival is also allowing fans unable to attend in September a chance to exchange their tickets for passes to the 2021 edition.

Several other festivals across the country are now rescheduled for the early fall. September will be a busy month with Bonnaroo, Milwaukee’s Summerfest and the inaugural Cruel World Festival all moved months back. The calendar does not slow come October, with Coachella, Stagecoach, Tortuga Music Festival and more on the agenda.