Daughtry Dominates Friday Tickets For Sale

Onsales April 9, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0

Rock group Daughtry have taken over the listings of tickets for sale to close the first full week in April. The rockers, led by frontman and American Idol alum Chris Daughtry, see over a dozen gigs hit the market. They make up the only events up for pre-sale access with a trio of shows in Maine, New Jersey and Oklahoma. Those shows join several others on the general sale Friday as the group embark on a cross-country tour later this year.

Joining Daughtry in the general sale category are fellow rockers like Pat Benetar, Three Dog Night and tribute groups honoring Queen and Dire Straits. WWE is also in the mix for upcoming editions of Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night Raw in Boston.

See the full rundown below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Friday, April 10, 2020

Pre-sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
DaughtryState TheatrePortlandME08/26/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
DaughtrySound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic CityAtlantic CityNJ08/28/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
DaughtryChoctaw Grand TheaterDurantOK10/02/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA

General Sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
A Bronx TaleAndiamo Celebrity ShowroomWarrenMI11/21/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
All-session Burlington Capital International OmahaCHI Health Center OmahaOmahaNE04/10/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Bee Gees GoldAndiamo Celebrity ShowroomWarrenMI11/14/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Chase RiceInnsbrook After HoursGlen AllenVA08/15/2020 06:00 PMETIX
Cheech & ChongGolden Nugget Lake CharlesLake CharlesLA07/10/2020 08:30 PMOTHER,AXS
Citizen CopeDiamond BallroomOklahoma CityOK10/07/2020 08:00 PMETIX
Citizen CopeCotillion BallroomWichitaKS10/08/2020 08:00 PMETIX
DaughtryLuther Burbank CenterSanta RosaCA09/14/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
DaughtryChumash CasinoSanta YnezCA09/19/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
DaughtryBlumenthal PACCharloteNC08/11/2020 08:00 PMCLINA
DaughtryHoneywell CenterWabashIN07/18/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
DaughtryFour Winds Casino & ResortNew BuffaloMI08/01/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
DaughtryRose Music CenterHuber HeightsOH08/20/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
DaughtryWilbur TheatreBostonMA08/25/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
DaughtryMGM Northfield ParkNorthfieldOH08/21/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
DaughtryPiedmont HallGreensboroNC08/09/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
DaughtryState TheatrePortlandME08/26/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
DaughtrySound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic CityAtlantic CityNJ08/28/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
DaughtryDiamond Jo CasinoDubuqueIA07/05/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
DaughtryChoctaw Grand TheaterDurantOK10/02/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
DaughtryParamount TheatreDenverCO09/22/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
DSL* Dire Straits LegacyFOELLINGER THEATREFort WayneIN08/21/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Dub PistolsO2 Institute2 BirminghamBirminghamUK10/30/2020 06:30 PMTMUK
Eddie B Im Already Professionally DevelopedSaenger Theatre MobileMobileAL10/17/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Elvis Birthday BashHackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie CenterRed BankNJ01/16/2021 07:30 PMTMUSA
Engelbert HumperdinckChevalier TheatreMedfordMA10/02/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Frank CaliendoGenesee TheatreWaukeganIL08/22/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Gary AllanGenesee TheatreWaukeganIL06/04/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Gary Allan – Presented by Big Country 92.5The District,07/10/2020 08:00 PMETIX
Gary Allan – Presented by Big Country 92.5The DistrictSIOUX FALLSSD07/10/2020 08:00 PMETIX
Intocable – Percepcion Tour 2019The Fillmore Silver Spring presented by Cricket WirelessSilver SpringMD09/04/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Intocable – Percepcion Tour 2020The Fillmore Charlotte presented by Cricket WirelessCharlotteNC09/13/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
JAMMIN’ DE MAYO Starring Live on StageFiddlers Green AmphitheatreGreenwood VillageCO08/01/2020 07:00 PMAXS
Jeanne RobertsonKalamazoo State TheatreKalamazooMI10/10/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Jon Anderson Of Yes W/ The Rock AcademyBlue Ocean Music HallSalisburyMA07/08/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Mark Nizer 4-D: A New Dimension In EntertainmentBergen Performing Arts CenterEnglewoodNJ01/24/2021 01:00 PMTMUSA
Masters of Illusion – Live!Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie CenterRed BankNJ02/26/2021 07:30 PMTMUSA
Maze featuring Frankie BeverlyHard Rock Live OrlandoOrlandoFL09/18/2020 09:00 PMTMUSA
Michigan RattlersColectivo CoffeeMilwaukeeWI08/06/2020 08:00 PMETIX
Monday Night RawTD GardenBostonMA08/24/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
One Man AvengersBergen Performing Arts CenterEnglewoodNJ10/22/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Pat Benatar & Neil GiraldoHackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie CenterRed BankNJ08/04/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Queen NationChrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station Hotel & CasinoLas VegasNV10/02/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Rival SonsThe Plaza LiveOrlandoFL04/26/2020 08:00 PMAXS
Steve Earl & The Dukes and Los LobosInnsbrook After HoursGlen AllenVA09/04/2020 06:00 PMETIX
The Cornell Gunter CoastersAndiamo Celebrity ShowroomWarrenMI11/20/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
The Mavericks & Los LobosTalking Stick ResortScottsdaleAZ08/28/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Three Dog NightBergen Performing Arts CenterEnglewoodNJ09/10/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Velma V. Morrison Family Series – Alice: Dreaming Of WonderlandMorrison Center for the Performing ArtsBoiseID11/08/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Velma V. Morrison Family Series – Musical Adventures Of Flat StanleyMorrison Center for the Performing ArtsBoiseID03/07/2021 02:00 PMTMUSA
Velma V. Morrison Family Series – TAIKOPROJECTMorrison Center for the Performing ArtsBoiseID05/06/2021 07:00 PMTMUSA
WWE Friday Night SmackDownTD GardenBostonMA08/21/2020 07:15 PMTMUSA
ZZ-KCChrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station Hotel & CasinoLas VegasNV08/29/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
