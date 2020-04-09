Daughtry Dominates Friday Tickets For Sale

Rock group Daughtry have taken over the listings of tickets for sale to close the first full week in April. The rockers, led by frontman and American Idol alum Chris Daughtry, see over a dozen gigs hit the market. They make up the only events up for pre-sale access with a trio of shows in Maine, New Jersey and Oklahoma. Those shows join several others on the general sale Friday as the group embark on a cross-country tour later this year.
Joining Daughtry in the general sale category are fellow rockers like Pat Benetar, Three Dog Night and tribute groups honoring Queen and Dire Straits. WWE is also in the mix for upcoming editions of Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night Raw in Boston.
See the full rundown below.
Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Daughtry State Theatre Portland ME 08/26/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Daughtry Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Atlantic City NJ 08/28/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Daughtry Choctaw Grand Theater Durant OK 10/02/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA General Sale
Event Venue City State Event Date Lister A Bronx Tale Andiamo Celebrity Showroom Warren MI 11/21/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA All-session Burlington Capital International Omaha CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha NE 04/10/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Bee Gees Gold Andiamo Celebrity Showroom Warren MI 11/14/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Chase Rice Innsbrook After Hours Glen Allen VA 08/15/2020 06:00 PM ETIX Cheech & Chong Golden Nugget Lake Charles Lake Charles LA 07/10/2020 08:30 PM OTHER,AXS Citizen Cope Diamond Ballroom Oklahoma City OK 10/07/2020 08:00 PM ETIX Citizen Cope Cotillion Ballroom Wichita KS 10/08/2020 08:00 PM ETIX Daughtry Luther Burbank Center Santa Rosa CA 09/14/2020 08:00 PM OTHER Daughtry Chumash Casino Santa Ynez CA 09/19/2020 08:00 PM OTHER Daughtry Blumenthal PAC Charlote NC 08/11/2020 08:00 PM CLINA Daughtry Honeywell Center Wabash IN 07/18/2020 08:00 PM OTHER Daughtry Four Winds Casino & Resort New Buffalo MI 08/01/2020 08:00 PM OTHER Daughtry Rose Music Center Huber Heights OH 08/20/2020 08:00 PM OTHER Daughtry Wilbur Theatre Boston MA 08/25/2020 08:00 PM OTHER Daughtry MGM Northfield Park Northfield OH 08/21/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Daughtry Piedmont Hall Greensboro NC 08/09/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Daughtry State Theatre Portland ME 08/26/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Daughtry Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Atlantic City NJ 08/28/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Daughtry Diamond Jo Casino Dubuque IA 07/05/2020 08:00 PM OTHER Daughtry Choctaw Grand Theater Durant OK 10/02/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Daughtry Paramount Theatre Denver CO 09/22/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA DSL* Dire Straits Legacy FOELLINGER THEATRE Fort Wayne IN 08/21/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Dub Pistols O2 Institute2 Birmingham Birmingham UK 10/30/2020 06:30 PM TMUK Eddie B Im Already Professionally Developed Saenger Theatre Mobile Mobile AL 10/17/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Elvis Birthday Bash Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center Red Bank NJ 01/16/2021 07:30 PM TMUSA Engelbert Humperdinck Chevalier Theatre Medford MA 10/02/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Frank Caliendo Genesee Theatre Waukegan IL 08/22/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Gary Allan Genesee Theatre Waukegan IL 06/04/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Gary Allan – Presented by Big Country 92.5 The District , 07/10/2020 08:00 PM ETIX Gary Allan – Presented by Big Country 92.5 The District SIOUX FALLS SD 07/10/2020 08:00 PM ETIX Intocable – Percepcion Tour 2019 The Fillmore Silver Spring presented by Cricket Wireless Silver Spring MD 09/04/2020 08:00 PM LIVN Intocable – Percepcion Tour 2020 The Fillmore Charlotte presented by Cricket Wireless Charlotte NC 09/13/2020 08:00 PM LIVN JAMMIN’ DE MAYO Starring Live on Stage Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre Greenwood Village CO 08/01/2020 07:00 PM AXS Jeanne Robertson Kalamazoo State Theatre Kalamazoo MI 10/10/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Jon Anderson Of Yes W/ The Rock Academy Blue Ocean Music Hall Salisbury MA 07/08/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Mark Nizer 4-D: A New Dimension In Entertainment Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood NJ 01/24/2021 01:00 PM TMUSA Masters of Illusion – Live! Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center Red Bank NJ 02/26/2021 07:30 PM TMUSA Maze featuring Frankie Beverly Hard Rock Live Orlando Orlando FL 09/18/2020 09:00 PM TMUSA Michigan Rattlers Colectivo Coffee Milwaukee WI 08/06/2020 08:00 PM ETIX Monday Night Raw TD Garden Boston MA 08/24/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA One Man Avengers Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood NJ 10/22/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center Red Bank NJ 08/04/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Queen Nation Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino Las Vegas NV 10/02/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Rival Sons The Plaza Live Orlando FL 04/26/2020 08:00 PM AXS Steve Earl & The Dukes and Los Lobos Innsbrook After Hours Glen Allen VA 09/04/2020 06:00 PM ETIX The Cornell Gunter Coasters Andiamo Celebrity Showroom Warren MI 11/20/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA The Mavericks & Los Lobos Talking Stick Resort Scottsdale AZ 08/28/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Three Dog Night Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood NJ 09/10/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Velma V. Morrison Family Series – Alice: Dreaming Of Wonderland Morrison Center for the Performing Arts Boise ID 11/08/2020 06:30 PM TMUSA Velma V. Morrison Family Series – Musical Adventures Of Flat Stanley Morrison Center for the Performing Arts Boise ID 03/07/2021 02:00 PM TMUSA Velma V. Morrison Family Series – TAIKOPROJECT Morrison Center for the Performing Arts Boise ID 05/06/2021 07:00 PM TMUSA WWE Friday Night SmackDown TD Garden Boston MA 08/21/2020 07:15 PM TMUSA ZZ-KC Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino Las Vegas NV 08/29/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA
