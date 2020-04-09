Daughtry Dominates Friday Tickets For Sale

Rock group Daughtry have taken over the listings of tickets for sale to close the first full week in April. The rockers, led by...

Rock group Daughtry have taken over the listings of tickets for sale to close the first full week in April. The rockers, led by frontman and American Idol alum Chris Daughtry, see over a dozen gigs hit the market. They make up the only events up for pre-sale access with a trio of shows in Maine, New Jersey and Oklahoma. Those shows join several others on the general sale Friday as the group embark on a cross-country tour later this year.

Joining Daughtry in the general sale category are fellow rockers like Pat Benetar, Three Dog Night and tribute groups honoring Queen and Dire Straits. WWE is also in the mix for upcoming editions of Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night Raw in Boston.

See the full rundown below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Friday, April 10, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Daughtry State Theatre Portland ME 08/26/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Daughtry Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Atlantic City NJ 08/28/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Daughtry Choctaw Grand Theater Durant OK 10/02/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA

General Sale