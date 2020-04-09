Luke Combs will have to wait another year for a career dream to come to fruition. The country star was slated to headline Kidd...

Luke Combs will have to wait another year for a career dream to come to fruition. The country star was slated to headline Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina on May 2, but due to coronavirus, the show has been pushed back one year.

Combs will now take over the stadium nearly a full year later on May 1, 2021. Some 30,000-plus fans who already purchased tickets will see them honored on the new date.

“Boone… I’m sorry we’re having to do this, but the show at Kidd Brewer Stadium has been rescheduled to May 1, 2021,” the CMA male vocalist of the year tweeted. “This was going to be a dream come true and still will be one year later. I will see y’all then!”

The show holds sentimental value for Combs being located on the campus of his alma mater, Appalachian State University. He announced plans for the gig last fall during a home football game against in-state rival Coastal Carolina, recalling a longtime promise he made to himself to return to Boone for a show.

Combs isn’t the only country star to delay a hometown gig in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chris Stapleton recently rescheduled his Concert For Kentucky event to April 2021. Stapleton was supposed to headline Kroger Field in his hometown of Lexington this month alongside Sheryl Crow and Willie Nelson, though the entire billing is confirmed for the new date.

Combs was barely into his What You See Is What You Get Tour before the pandemic effectively shut down all live events. He has since rescheduled dates for the fall, where he’ll be joined by Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker.

Stay up-to-date on all the latest event cancellations and postponements due to the coronavirus here.