The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has been detrimental to several facets of life, but perhaps most impactful on the live event industry. As public health authorities urge residents to limit group gatherings to curb the spread of the virus, hundreds of events around the country have been forced to cancel or reschedule.

The virus first made waves in early March with the unexpected cancellation of famed festivals South by Southwest and Ultra Music Festival, plus the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament. Soon after, a domino effect kicked in and widespread event cancellations and postponements have impacted everything from Broadway to top sports leagues, concerts to music festivals and everything in between. Rising uncertainty over the virus’ longevity continues to leave many uneasy about gathering in the coming weeks and months and therefore leading events planned for the summer months to be pushed as well.

Stay up-to-date on all of the event cancellations and postponements that is dominating the entertainment industry with our continuously updating list of altered events. Use the table below to search for a specific event in mind and check its status, including potential rescheduled dates. Please note, table does not reflect individual sports games within the NBA, MLB, NHL and MLS, as all leagues have been indefinitely postponed.

We will continue to update this list as more event cancellations are announced.

All Coronavirus Event Cancellations and Postponements