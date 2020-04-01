Chris Stapleton Pushes Historic Hometown Show To 2021

Kentucky native Chris Stapleton was set to headline the first concert held at Kroger Field in his hometown of Lexington. However, due to coronavirus...

Kentucky native Chris Stapleton was set to headline the first concert held at Kroger Field in his hometown of Lexington. However, due to coronavirus concerns, he’ll now have to wait a year before accomplishing the feat.

The gig, dubbed A Concert For Kentucky, was set to take place April 25 and feature special guests Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Yola. It is now scheduled for April 24, 2021 with the entire billing committed to the new date.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly, and we’ve worked closely with the University of Kentucky and all artists involved to find the best date possible,” Stapleton wrote in a statement shared on social media. “We can’t wait to see everyone next year at A Concert For Kentucky, and in the meantime please stay healthy at home.”

Tickets will be honored for the new date as Stapleton continues to adjust his tour schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The singer saw his March All-American Road Show tour dates get altered as the crisis ramped up. He was set to visit Austin, Dallas, Biloxi and Birmingham before going on a hiatus for the remainder of the spring. He has since rescheduled three of the four shows for this fall, however, the Birmingham gig was ultimately cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.

Stapleton is currently scheduled to resume touring June 4 as the latest leg of his All-American Road Show tour has a lengthy summer run planned. The 40-date outing will feature stadium gigs at Wrigley Field and Truist Park, with support from Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, The Highwomen and more on select dates.

