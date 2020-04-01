Harry Potter, PBR Top Thursday Tickets On Sale

Thursday’s offering of tickets for sale are rather eclectic, with a mix of concerts, productions and sports available. Exclusive pre-sale opportunities are found for...

Thursday’s offering of tickets for sale are rather eclectic, with a mix of concerts, productions and sports available. Exclusive pre-sale opportunities are found for shows throughout the Midwest region. Indiana’s Foellinger Theatre will host a variety of tribute concerts, including shows centered on the music of the Eagles and Chicago. A cappella group Home Free have an upcoming gig in Grand Forks, while the Steve Miller Band will visit Nashville.

General sale tickets are highlighted by Professional Bull Riders in Portland, Maine this fall, plus Harry Potter & The Cursed Child in Australia. Performances of Miss Saigon were initially scheduled to release more tickets as well. However, the show’s national tour has since been cancelled due to the coronavirus.

See the full rundown below.

Tickets On Sale — Thursday, April 2, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Hotel California — A Salute to the Eagles FOELLINGER THEATRE Fort Wayne IN 08/07/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Kenny Ceteras Chicago Experience FOELLINGER THEATRE Fort Wayne IN 07/18/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Rumours ATL FOELLINGER THEATRE Fort Wayne IN 06/20/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Stayin Alive FOELLINGER THEATRE Fort Wayne IN 08/08/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA FLOGGING MOLLY w/ STREETLIGHT MANIFESTO/MARIACHI BRONX/AMIGO THE DEVIL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom Chicago IL 07/04/2020 06:30 PM TMUSA Home Free Alerus Center Grand Forks ND 10/24/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Steve Miller Band Ascend Amphitheater Nashville TN 06/23/2020 07:00 PM LIVN

General Sale