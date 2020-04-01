Harry Potter, PBR Top Thursday Tickets On Sale

Thursday’s offering of tickets for sale are rather eclectic, with a mix of concerts, productions and sports available. Exclusive pre-sale opportunities are found for shows throughout the Midwest region. Indiana’s Foellinger Theatre will host a variety of tribute concerts, including shows centered on the music of the Eagles and Chicago. A cappella group Home Free have an upcoming gig in Grand Forks, while the Steve Miller Band will visit Nashville.
General sale tickets are highlighted by Professional Bull Riders in Portland, Maine this fall, plus Harry Potter & The Cursed Child in Australia. Performances of Miss Saigon were initially scheduled to release more tickets as well. However, the show’s national tour has since been cancelled due to the coronavirus.
See the full rundown below.
*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.
Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.
Tickets On Sale — Thursday, April 2, 2020
Pre-sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|Hotel California — A Salute to the Eagles
|FOELLINGER THEATRE
|Fort Wayne
|IN
|08/07/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Kenny Ceteras Chicago Experience
|FOELLINGER THEATRE
|Fort Wayne
|IN
|07/18/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Rumours ATL
|FOELLINGER THEATRE
|Fort Wayne
|IN
|06/20/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Stayin Alive
|FOELLINGER THEATRE
|Fort Wayne
|IN
|08/08/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|FLOGGING MOLLY w/ STREETLIGHT MANIFESTO/MARIACHI BRONX/AMIGO THE DEVIL
|Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
|Chicago
|IL
|07/04/2020 06:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Home Free
|Alerus Center
|Grand Forks
|ND
|10/24/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Steve Miller Band
|Ascend Amphitheater
|Nashville
|TN
|06/23/2020 07:00 PM
|LIVN
General Sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|Los Chicos Del 512: The Selena Experience
|Potawatomi Hotel & Casino/Northern Lights Theater/Event Center
|Milwaukee
|WI
|05/22/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|RICK ASTLEY – A FREE CONCERT FOR THE NHS & FRONTLINE STAFF
|Manchester Arena
|Manchester
|UK
|10/28/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUK
|Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One and Two
|Princess Theatre
|Melbourne,
|IC
|04/03/2020 07:30 PM
|TMAU
|WrestleMania Week 4-Day Combo: Hall of Fame, SmackDown, NXT, & RAW
|Amalie Arena
|Tampa
|FL
|04/02/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|PBR: Professional Bull Riders
|Cross Insurance Arena (Formerly Cumberland County Civic Center)
|Portland
|ME
|09/25/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|PBR: Professional Bull Riders
|Cross Insurance Arena (Formerly Cumberland County Civic Center)
|Portland
|ME
|09/26/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|TMTT Family 4-pack Coupon
|Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
|Independence
|MO
|03/26/2021 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Rhode Island Home Show
|Rhode Island Convention Center
|Providence
|RI
|04/05/2020 10:00 AM
|TMUSA
|Bluegrass Brunch
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago
|IL
|05/02/2020 11:00 AM
|TWEB
|Meshell Ndegeocello – Presented by Jill Newman Productions
|Sony Hall
|New York
|NY
|06/13/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.