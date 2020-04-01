LATEST
Harry Potter, PBR Top Thursday Tickets On Sale Harry Potter, PBR Top Thursday Tickets On Sale

Harry Potter, PBR Top Thursday Tickets On Sale

Onsales April 1, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0

Onsales484
Thursday’s offering of tickets for sale are rather eclectic, with a mix of concerts, productions and sports available. Exclusive pre-sale opportunities are found for... Harry Potter, PBR Top Thursday Tickets On Sale

Thursday’s offering of tickets for sale are rather eclectic, with a mix of concerts, productions and sports available. Exclusive pre-sale opportunities are found for shows throughout the Midwest region. Indiana’s Foellinger Theatre will host a variety of tribute concerts, including shows centered on the music of the Eagles and Chicago. A cappella group Home Free have an upcoming gig in Grand Forks, while the Steve Miller Band will visit Nashville.

General sale tickets are highlighted by Professional Bull Riders in Portland, Maine this fall, plus Harry Potter & The Cursed Child in Australia. Performances of Miss Saigon were initially scheduled to release more tickets as well. However, the show’s national tour has since been cancelled due to the coronavirus.

See the full rundown below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Thursday, April 2, 2020

Pre-sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Hotel California — A Salute to the EaglesFOELLINGER THEATREFort WayneIN08/07/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Kenny Ceteras Chicago ExperienceFOELLINGER THEATREFort WayneIN07/18/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Rumours ATLFOELLINGER THEATREFort WayneIN06/20/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Stayin AliveFOELLINGER THEATREFort WayneIN08/08/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
FLOGGING MOLLY w/ STREETLIGHT MANIFESTO/MARIACHI BRONX/AMIGO THE DEVILByline Bank  Aragon BallroomChicagoIL07/04/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Home FreeAlerus CenterGrand ForksND10/24/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Steve Miller BandAscend AmphitheaterNashvilleTN06/23/2020 07:00 PMLIVN

General Sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Los Chicos Del 512: The Selena ExperiencePotawatomi Hotel & Casino/Northern Lights Theater/Event CenterMilwaukeeWI05/22/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
RICK ASTLEY – A FREE CONCERT FOR THE NHS & FRONTLINE STAFFManchester ArenaManchesterUK10/28/2020 07:30 PMTMUK
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One and TwoPrincess TheatreMelbourne,IC04/03/2020 07:30 PMTMAU
WrestleMania Week 4-Day Combo: Hall of Fame, SmackDown, NXT, & RAWAmalie ArenaTampaFL04/02/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
PBR: Professional Bull RidersCross Insurance Arena (Formerly Cumberland County Civic Center)PortlandME09/25/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
PBR: Professional Bull RidersCross Insurance Arena (Formerly Cumberland County Civic Center)PortlandME09/26/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
TMTT Family 4-pack CouponSilverstein Eye Centers ArenaIndependenceMO03/26/2021 07:30 PMTMUSA
Rhode Island Home ShowRhode Island Convention CenterProvidenceRI04/05/2020 10:00 AMTMUSA
Bluegrass BrunchBeat KitchenChicagoIL05/02/2020 11:00 AMTWEB
Meshell Ndegeocello – Presented by Jill Newman ProductionsSony HallNew YorkNY06/13/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
tickets with no fees at megaseats.com
Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2006 - 2019 TicketNews®