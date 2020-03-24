Miss Saigon, Once On This Island Cancel Remainder Of National Tours

Touring musical productions Miss Saigon and Once On This Island have called off the remainder of their cross-country treks in response to the COVID-19...

Touring musical productions Miss Saigon and Once On This Island have called off the remainder of their cross-country treks in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The acclaimed shows gave their final performances earlier this month amid escalating travel and public gathering restrictions before producers announced they would not continue on with their touring schedules.

Once On This Island originally launched its North American tour last October and was scheduled to run through July. The production had seven more cities on its itinerary before its abrupt halt. It marked the first national tour for the show’s latest revival, which ran on Broadway from 2017 to 2019.

“With sadness in our hearts, we regrettably announce that due to the unprecedented public health crisis facing our country, the remaining dates in the tour of Once On This Island have been cancelled,” the production captioned an Instagram post. “To those who took the journey, the ones who knew such tenderness, to the ones who came before you, and the others yet to come, we thank you for your support.”

Soon after that tour was called off, Miss Saigon followed suit and announced its cancellation. The Vietnam-set musical completed its final performance in Florida on March 15.

“We are extremely proud of the Miss Saigon cast, orchestra, crew and production team and cannot thank them enough for their dedication and contributions to the success of the tour since it launched in the fall of 2018. We are also grateful for all of the cities that have presented the show and the patrons across the country who shared in this story with us,” reads a notice on the production’s official website.

The cancelled tours reflect Broadway’s current shutdown. Theaters have been shuttered as part of a state-mandated ban on public gatherings that will lift April 12. However, that hiatus could extend another month should the Broadway League opt to follow the latest CDC guidelines on public gatherings.