Broadway League In Discussion Over Eight-Week Shutdown

Following orders from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Broadway has closed its doors for a month. Now, the Broadway League is reportedly discussing closing shows for the next eight weeks.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) is recommending that organizers postpone or cancel gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks to help prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Many people have been isolating and practicing social distancing during this time.

“We are currently in discussions about the most recent recommendations from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and are prepared to follow the direction of any mandated closures from city, state, and health authorities,” the league said in a statement this week. “We continue to closely monitor the changing situation daily.”

At this point, Broadway has a targeted reopening date of April 30 after the 30-day shutdown, but New York City and New York state have not issued any recommendations beyond that time frame. This is the first time Broadway has shut down for an extended period of time since a stagehand strike in 2007.

Amid the cancellations, Telecharge, Ticketmaster, and other ticketing outlets revealed refund policies. Telecharge noted that tickets will be automatically refunded by April 12, as well as Off Broadway shows at Manhattan’s New World Stages. Ticketmaster said that tickets will be refunded back to purchasers’ credit card, but due to the high volume of requests, it may take longer for refunds to appear on cards.

Theatergoers and musical enthusiasts are feeling the blow during this time, but actors and actresses are making sure to keep the spirit alive by performing online with virtual audiences. Many artists are also taking advantage of live streaming during this time.