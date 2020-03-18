Buccaneers Take Top Spot on Tuesday Best-Sellers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took the No. 1 spot on Tuesday’s best-sellers following Tom Brady’s signing with the Florida team. According to Ticket Club...

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took the No. 1 spot on Tuesday’s best-sellers following Tom Brady’s signing with the Florida team. According to Ticket Club sales data, 2020 season tickets for the Buccaneers shot to No. 1 after the longtime Patriots QB decided to leave New England for Tampa.

Alanis Morrisette’s summer show in Long Island came in at No. 2. The singer will be celebrating the 20th-anniversary of her breakout album Jagged Little Pill, as well as the release of her upcoming album Such Pretty Forks In The Road. Matchbox Twenty’s Ridgefield stop on their massive summer tour took the No. 3 spot.

Jason Aldean’s Bristow concert landed at No. 4. Aldean’s We Back summer run will feature support from Brett Young and Mitchell Tenpenny. The Toronto Blue Jays’ September game against the Detroit Tigers rounded out the top 5. A Blue Jays face-off against the Tampa Bay Rays also landed on the top 20.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – March 17, 2020

1. 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Season Tickets (September 2, 2020 @ Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL)

2. Alanis Morrissette (June 26, 2020 @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY)

3. Matchbox Twenty & The Wallflowers (September 17, 2020 @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater – Ridgefield, WA)

4. Jason Aldean, Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny & Dee Jay Silver (August 15, 2020 @ Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA)

5. Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers (September 2, 2020 @ Rogers Centre – Toronto, ON)

6. David Byrne’s American Utopia (September 18, 2020 @ Millennium Hudson Theatre – New York, NY)

7. 2020 Kentucky Derby & Kentucky Oaks – 2 Day Pass (September 4, 2020 @ Churchill Downs – Louisville, KY)

8. Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays (September 4, 2020 @ Rogers Centre – Toronto, ON)

9. The Rolling Stones (June 14, 2020 @ Cardinal Stadium – Louisville, KY)

10. Lady Gaga (August 5, 2020 @ Fenway Park – Boston, MA)

11. Garth Brooks (August 22, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV)

12. The Weeknd, Sabrina Claudio & Don Toliver (August 22, 2020 @ BOK Center – Tulsa, OK)

13. Harry Styles & Jenny Lewis (August 1, 2020 @ PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC)

14. The Lion King (May 14, 2020 @ The Buell Theatre – Denver, CO)

15. Hamilton (August 8, 2020 @ Sarofim Hall – Hobby Center – Houston, TX)

16. Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line & Old Dominion (June 27, 2020 @ Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN)

17. The Killers (October 3, 2020 @ Capital One Arena – Washington, D.C.)

18. Rascal Flatts (September 12, 2020 @ Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA)

19. The Stadium Tour: Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison & Joan Jett and the Blackhearts (July 23, 2020 @ Petco Park – San Diego, CA)

20. Laver Cup – Friday Day Session (September 25, 2020 @ TD Garden – Boston, MA)