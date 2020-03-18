Netflix Is A Joke Comedy Festival Postponed Per Health Protocols

In accordance with new health guidelines laid out by the CDC, the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival has officially been postponed. The inaugural...

In accordance with new health guidelines laid out by the CDC, the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival has officially been postponed.

The inaugural event was set to take over a number of Los Angeles venues from April 27 through May 3 and feature sets from top comics like Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Kevin Hart, Wanda Sykes, Jerry Seinfeld and more.

“Based on the latest CDC guidelines we’ve decided to postpone our Netflix Is a Joke Fest, which was scheduled to begin April 27,” Netflix said in a statement. “We’ve been blown away by the excitement from fans and we will work to reschedule it when we can. In the meantime please everyone take care, hold onto your tickets and we look forward to seeing you all soon. More information for ticket holders will be available on NetflixIsAJokeFest.com in the weeks ahead.”

The CDC this week issued a new recommendation that public gatherings of more than 50 people be restricted for the next eight weeks. As a result, the MLB has extended the delay of its season and numerous other event cancellations and postponements have since been announced.

Highlights of the six-day festival include a stand-up set from Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl and different Netflix Is A Joke showcases hosted by Jamie Foxx, Amy Schumer, Martin Lawrence and Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin. In addition, Netflix planned special sets like Stand Out, which celebrates LGBTQ+ entertainers, and The Hall, a tribute show honoring late comedy legends George Carlin, Richard Pryor, Joan Rivers and Robin Williams. Many of the live shows were to be filmed and later available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

Netflix Is A Joke is now the latest in a string of festivals to be postponed. Other California-based gatherings Coachella and Stagecoach were among the first to change their dates in response to COVID-19, moving the Indio festivals from April to October.

Stay up-to-date on all the live events that have been altered in the wake of the coronavirus here.