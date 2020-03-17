Broadway Ticket Sellers Promise Refund For All Cancelled Shows

After Broadway announced it would shut down due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, fans were left wondering how they’d receive a refund. Telecharge, Ticketmaster,...

After Broadway announced it would shut down due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, fans were left wondering how they’d receive a refund. Telecharge, Ticketmaster, and other ticketing outlets revealed refund policies, expecting all ticket holders to receive money back by mid-April.

Telecharge, which is dubbed the official ticketing site for Broadway and Off-Broadway, said that tickets will be automatically refunded by April 12. The company will also refund tickets automatically for the Off Broadway venue New World Stages in Manhattan’s theater district. Ticketmaster issued a similar statement, noting that tickets will be refunded back to the purchasers’ credit cards. However, due to the high volume of requests, its possible that it may take longer than usual for refunds to appear and “may take up to 7-10 days for the refund to appear on your credit card statement,” Ticketmaster said.

TodayTix said it will offer vouchers worth 110% of the original order, which will be valid for one year, while TDF’s TKTS announced it will automatically issue refunds for any cancelled performance to the original form of payment. The discounted TKTS booths around the city will remain closed until Broadway opens again.

On March 12, Broadway announced that all productions would close for a month after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a state-wide ban of public gatherings with over 500 people due to the coronavirus pandemic. In order to keep the Broadway spirit alive, several theater stars have taken to social media to livestream at-home concerts and interact with fans.