Detroit’s Movement Festival Postponed To September

The electronic music festival Movement, which was slated to come to Detroit Memorial Day weekend, has now been postponed to the fall due to...

The electronic music festival Movement, which was slated to come to Detroit Memorial Day weekend, has now been postponed to the fall due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Originally, the festival was going to kick-off in Hart Plaza from May 23 to 25, however, the festival has been rescheduled to September 11-13. In a statement to fans Friday, organizers said that the decision was made “due to the developing COVID-19 restrictions and our ongoing communications with State and City officials.”

“While it’s hard to accept that we won’t be dancing together this Memorial Day weekend, our amazing team and city partners have worked tirelessly together to create a new opportunity for all of us,” the statement reads. “Postponing was certainly not an easy decision but it is the responsible decision. We are receiving commitments from production teams and performing artists for the new dates and have been working around the clock to share some positive news we can all look forward to.”

Ticketholders who are unable to attend the rescheduled festival in September can honor their tickets during the 2021 edition of the fest. Those that can not join either date can receive refunds. Nonetheless, organizers noted that the festival is an independent organization and “your financial investment literally creates this event.”

“If you are able, we ask that you keep your support with Movement as we work to create an even more special experience in September,” organizers said.

Options for redeeming tickets at the September or 2021 event, as well as refund options, will be provided to ticketholders by Friday, March 27.

Movement 2020 is rescheduled for September 11-13🖤 Read full statement. pic.twitter.com/QvjwNmXhNW — Movement Detroit (@MovementDetroit) March 20, 2020

This is the latest festival to be cancelled due to coronavirus. This week, Tennessee’s Bonnaroo and Beale Street Music Festival were postponed to the fall, as well as California’s BottleRock Napa Valley music festival and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. Earlier this month, Coachella and Stagecoach were rescheduled to October, while Ultra and SXSW were cancelled until 2021.