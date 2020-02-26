Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien Drops New Tour Dates
Ed O’Brien of Radiohead will head out on a solo North American tour this summer to support new music.
The guitarist will kick-off the trek as EOB in Minneapolis late-May, followed by shows in Chicago, Montreal, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. Along the way, he’ll make stops at Boston’s Royale, the Brooklyn Steel and College Street Music Hall in New Haven, while also appearing at Bonnaroo and Bluedot Festival before wrapping-up at the Newport Folk Festival during the last weekend of July.
Earth, O’Brien’s debut solo album, is set to drop this April via Capitol Records. The LP, which was reportedly inspired by O’Brien’s time living in Brazil, will include the ambient track “Santa Teresa,” which was released last October. It will also feature contributions from drummer Omar Hakim, Invisible member Nathan East and Dave Okumu, folk singer Laura Marling, Portishead guitarist Adrian Utley, Wilco drummer Glenn Kotche, and Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood.
Last spring, Radiohead was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
See O’Brien’s full list of upcoming tour dates below.
Ed O’Brien | 2020 Solo Tour Dates
05/26 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
05/27 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
05/29 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
05/30 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
05/31 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
06/02 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
06/04 — Boston, MA @ Royale
06/05 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
06/06 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
06/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
06/11 — Washington, DC @ The 9:30 Club
06/13 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
06/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at the Ace Hotel
07/01 — Istanbul, TU @ PAC Jazz Festival
07/24 — Luzern, CH @ Blue Balls Festival
07/26 — Cheshire, UK @ Bluedot Festival
07/31-08/02 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
