Thom Yorke Reveals Rescheduled U.S. Tour Dates

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke has revealed a round of tour dates that needed to be rescheduled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally, Yorke was scheduled to perform a handful of shows late March and early April across the U.S., along with gigs surrounding his sets at Coachella in Phoenix, Sacramento, and Denver before heading to Mexico City late April and abroad throughout the summer. Now, as the outbreak continues to spread across the globe, Yorke announced that his U.S. tour will now start in Washington, D.C. on September 27. He’ll play multiple gigs across the states before wrapping-up with a show in Denver on October 19.

Aside from gigs in Virginia and Chicago, which have been moved to different venues, all tickets will be honored at the new show dates. Only one show from the original trek, slated to take place at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on April 5, has been outright cancelled without a rescheduled date.

Yorke will be performing in support of his most recent LP, Anima, while also digging into his own catalog. Fans can look forward to hearing tracks from his supergroup Atoms of Peace, and of course, some Radiohead tunes. Ahead of the original tour announcement, he dropped the song “Hearing Damage,” which was last heard in 2009 on the Twilight Saga: New Moon soundtrack, as well as three Atoms for Peace B-Side tracks. Longtime Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich will join him for the trek.

See the full list of rescheduled tour dates below.

Thom Yorke Rescheduled Tour Dates 2020

September 27 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem (originally 03/28 in Fairfax, VA)

October 2 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall (originally 03/30)

October 3 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom (originally 03/31)

October 4 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom (originally 04/01)

October 6 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre (originally 04/04 at United Center)

October 19 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom (originally 04/08)

October 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre (originally 04/13)

October 13 – Sacramento, CA @ Memorial Auditorium (originally 04/16)

