Celine Dion Postpones Dozens Of Courage World Tour Dates

Pop icon Celine Dion can no longer move forward with dates on her Courage World Tour this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The tour, which is her first full-scale tour in a decade, kicked-off last September. The trek was extended to run through the summer months, making 19 stops across Europe in May June, and July. Along the way, she was slated to stop in cities like Vienna, Munich, Cologne, Paris, Berlin, and Monte Carlo before wrapping-up in Copenhagen late August. However, due to the current global coronavirus pandemic, the European leg has been postponed.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to all those who have lost loved ones and suffered so much during this devastating coronavirus pandemic,” Dion said in a statement. “I know that everyone is struggling to adapt to these challenging circumstances, not knowing when things will return to normal. Eventually, we’ll get through this…hopefully, sooner rather than later.

“In the meantime, I have so much admiration for the healthcare professionals, first responders, and all the courageous people who are doing everything possible to care and provide for us during these most difficult times. I look forward to the days when we can once again share the joys of singing and dancing together. For the time being, health and safety is the top priority for everyone…but I can’t wait to get back on stage and be with all of you again.”

Rescheduled dates have not been announced at this time, but according to a press release, Dion and Concerts West/AEG Presents plan to “reschedule as many dates as possible, when it is safe and approved to proceed with events in each of the cities.” Ticketholders are encouraged to keep their tickets until a new date is announced, or can contact their point of purchase to receive refund information.

See the affected dates below.

*show was previously postponed due to government restrictions