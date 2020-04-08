Oregon’s 4 Peaks Music Festival Cancelled Due To Virus

This year’s edition of Oregon’s 4 Peaks Music Festival has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. The festival, slated to take place from June...

The festival, slated to take place from June 18 to 21 at the Stevenson Ranch in Bend, had to be called-off since local officials cancelled all mass gatherings through the end of June. During the event, acts like Grace Potter, JJ Grey & Mofro, and Lettuce were slated to take the stage. This would have been the festival’s 13th edition.

Organizers noted that according to federal and state officials, the pandemic may not fully diminish until July or August.

“The impact of cancelling a mass gathering such as the 4 Peaks Music Festival is felt broadly among all employees, volunteers, partners, vendors, production and operations crews, bands and the community as a whole,” organizers said in a statement. “However, what is most important is everyone’s health, safety and well-being.”

They went on to note that 4 Peaks will “absorb the effects of this cancellation in order to provide full refunds to all 4 Peaks ticket holders.” Those with tickets should receive more information regarding refunds.

4 Peaks is one of the latest festivals to be effected by the spread of coronavirus across the U.S. Dozens of smaller and large-scale events have been either called-off or postponed while the government urges citizens to practice social distancing guidelines throughout the next month. See our full list of festivals cancelled or postponed due to the virus here.