Pendleton Whisky Fest Postpones Event, Headliners Will Return

This year’s fifth annual Pendleton Whisky Music Fest has been cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally, the 2020 event was slated to take place in Oregon on July 11, featuring headlining sets from Macklemore and Eric Church, as well as performances from Randy Houser, Brett Kissel, and DJ Sovern-T. Organizers were hoping to blend both country and hip-hop to appeal to more fans across the country at the prestigious Round-Up Rodeo.

However, after “several weeks of thoughtful consideration regarding the ongoing health crisis and the recent decision announced by state officials regarding large gatherings,” the event has been rescheduled to July 10, 2021. The full lineup has been confirmed for next year’s event.

“We are saddened to announce the decision to postpone Pendleton Whisky Music Fest’s 2020 date, but know that it is in the best interest of the health and safety of our fans, the local community and musicians,” Pendleton Whisky Music Fest co-organizer Andy McAnally said in a press release. “For the past five years, the best performers in the industry have travelled to the heart of Oregon to ‘Part in Pendleton’ and we look forward to continuing that tradition safely in 2021.”

All tickets and camping reservations through the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest ticketing page and box office will be honored for the new date in 2021. Ticketholders have the option of receiving a refund, with information coming in a further email. The fest is also working with its hotel partners to offer refunds or reschedule rooms until 2021.

