Michael Buble Unveils Rescheduled ‘An Evening With’ Tour Dates
ConcertsMusicTour DatesTours May 11, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0
After the coronavirus forced the postponement of his North American tour this spring, Michael Buble has revealed when he’ll return to the road. The crooner announced rescheduled dates on his An Evening With Michael Buble Tour, which will begin in February 2021.
Buble has two dozen make-up shows on his agenda that will kick off with a gig in Salt Lake City on February 6. He will spend most of February and March on the road visiting arenas in San Francisco, Milwaukee, Las Vegas, Boston, Louisville and Indianapolis, among other cities. Tickets previously purchased for the shows – which were originally scheduled from March through May of this year – will be honored on the new dates.
“I am so looking forward to getting back on stage. I’ve missed my fans and my touring family. Meantime, I hope everyone stays safe. We can all look forward to a great night out,” the singer said in a statement.
Buble’s An Evening With tour launched in February of 2019 and is currently scheduled to visit Europe and South America later this year.
See the full list of rescheduled dates below.
Michael Buble – Rescheduled North American Tour Dates
Feb. 6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Feb. 8 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Feb. 9 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
Feb. 11 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
Feb. 12 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Feb. 15 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
Feb. 16 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
Feb. 17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
Feb. 20 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
Feb. 21 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
Feb. 23 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
Feb. 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
Feb. 26 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
March 8 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
March 11 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
March 12 – Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum
March 14 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
March 15 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
March 17 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
March 18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
March 21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
March 23 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
March 24 – Greenville, NC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
March 25 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.