Michael Buble Unveils Rescheduled ‘An Evening With’ Tour Dates

After the coronavirus forced the postponement of his North American tour this spring, Michael Buble has revealed when he’ll return to the road. The crooner announced rescheduled dates on his An Evening With Michael Buble Tour, which will begin in February 2021.

Buble has two dozen make-up shows on his agenda that will kick off with a gig in Salt Lake City on February 6. He will spend most of February and March on the road visiting arenas in San Francisco, Milwaukee, Las Vegas, Boston, Louisville and Indianapolis, among other cities. Tickets previously purchased for the shows – which were originally scheduled from March through May of this year – will be honored on the new dates.

“I am so looking forward to getting back on stage. I’ve missed my fans and my touring family. Meantime, I hope everyone stays safe. We can all look forward to a great night out,” the singer said in a statement.

Buble’s An Evening With tour launched in February of 2019 and is currently scheduled to visit Europe and South America later this year.

See the full list of rescheduled dates below.

Michael Buble – Rescheduled North American Tour Dates

Feb. 6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Feb. 8 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Feb. 9 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

Feb. 11 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

Feb. 12 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Feb. 15 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Feb. 16 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

Feb. 17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

Feb. 20 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

Feb. 21 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

Feb. 23 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Feb. 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

Feb. 26 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

March 8 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

March 11 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

March 12 – Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum

March 14 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

March 15 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

March 17 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

March 18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

March 21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

March 23 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

March 24 – Greenville, NC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

March 25 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena