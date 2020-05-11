Illinois Events Represent Tuesday Tickets On Sale

Tuesday only sees two events heading on sale and are split between the pre-sale and general sale listings. Both shows are Illinois based with...

Tuesday only sees two events heading on sale and are split between the pre-sale and general sale listings. Both shows are Illinois based with the scheduled Pop 2000 Tour in Waukegan leading the way. The nostalgic music tour featuring top artists of the 2000s will visit the Genesee Theatre in September. *NSYNC’s Lance Bass will host the show and be featured alongside O-Town, Mark McGrath and Ryan Cabrera.

Chicago event Reggae Gold is slated to take place June 11, though with the state’s stay-at-home order extended, it may be unlikely that the event will go forward as planned.

Tickets On Sale — Tuesday May 12, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister POP 2000 Tour Genesee Theatre Waukegan IL 09/12/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA

General Sale