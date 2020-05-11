Pro, College Football Take Over Sunday Best-Seller List
Top Events May 11, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0
Football fueled Mother’s Day ticket sales, with a mix of college and NFL games taking over Ticket Club’s best-selling event list Sunday. The Dallas Cowboys topped the list for their November 8 game against the Steelers, their lone home game to make the list. Claiming the No. 2 rank is an October clash between the Raiders and Buccaneers in Las Vegas followed by the NFL season opener between the Super Bowl champs Chiefs and Texans.
Several other NFL games landed throughout the list, including a pair of Colts home games and preseason bouts featuring the Raiders. College football was also a hot-seller as Wisconsin Badgers season tickets claimed the No. 14 spot. Only three concerts managed to make the list: country acts Rascal Flatts, George Strait and Chris Stapleton were scattered throughout the ranks.
See the full rundown below.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – May 10, 2020
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (November 8, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)
- Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (October 25, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV)
- Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans (September 10, 2020 @ Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO)
- George Strait & Caitlyn Smith (August 28, 2020 @ T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV)
- San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks (January 3, 2021 @ Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA)
- Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos (November 15, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV)
- Indianapolis Colts vs. Green Bay Packers (November 22, 2020 @ Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN)
- Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings (September 20, 2020 @ Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers (October 18, 2020 @ Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL)
- Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys (September 27, 2020 @ CenturyLink Field – Seattle, WA)
- Denver Broncos vs. New Orleans Saints (November 29, 2020 @ Empower Field At Mile High – Denver, CO)
- NFL Preseason: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals (August 27, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV)
- Rascal Flatts (August 28, 2020 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI)
- 2020 Wisconsin Badgers Football Season Tickets (September 1, 2020 @ Camp Randall Stadium – Madison, WI)
- Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs (December 13, 2020 @ Hard Rock Stadium – Miami, FL)
- Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings (October 11, 2020 @ CenturyLink Field – Seattle, WA)
- Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints (September 21, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV)
- Carolina Panthers vs. Las Vegas Raiders (September 13, 2020 @ Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC)
- NFL Preseason: San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders (August 20, 2020 @ Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA)
- Chris Stapleton (October 16, 2020 @ BOK Center – Tulsa, OK)
