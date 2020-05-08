Live Nation Acquisition of Mexican Promoter Halted

Late last summer, Live Nation acquired the Mexican promoter OCESA Entertainment, however, the purchase has been put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic. The...

The acquisition was first announced in July, followed by an approval from Mexican regulators in mid-April 2020. However, Live Nation President and CEO Michael Rapino announced during the company’s first quarter earnings call this week that Live Nation is holding off on closing the transaction as it continues to “evaluate the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on OCESA’s business and operations” in Mexico and Latin America, Billboard reports.