Michael Buble Postpones More ‘An Evening With’ Tour Dates

Michael Buble has postponed an extra pair of dates on his latest tour, dubbed An Evening With Michael Buble. The crooner had previously postponed his spring slate of U.S. dates, though his May 22-23 shows in Canada were still listed on his tour schedule until now.

“Michael’s upcoming concerts in Halifax at the Scotiabank Centre on May 22nd and in Moncton at the Avenir Centre May 23rd have been postponed,” the singer’s team tweeted on Friday. “Rescheduled dates will be announced as soon as possible. Please hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new dates.”

Buble’s total of impacted concerts awaiting new dates is now up to 27. His now-postponed late May shows in his native Canada were the final concerts scheduled before a two-month hiatus. He is currently scheduled to perform throughout the U.K. in July and August and launch a South American tour leg in October.

“The safety of my fans and my touring family is more important than anything and of course takes priority. I pray that everyone remains safe and I look forward to seeing you back on the road for a great night out once we are advised that our shows can continue. Stay well everyone,” the singer shared in a statement.

In the meantime, Buble is spending time with his family and often giving fans a glimpse into his home life by hosting live videos alongside his wife Luisana Lopilato. He also recently revealed that he is beginning work on a new album.

His current tour, which launched last winter, comes in support of his tenth studio album Love.