Michael Buble has pushed back even more U.S. tour dates due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Canadian crooner was set to launch the latest...

Michael Buble has pushed back even more U.S. tour dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Canadian crooner was set to launch the latest North American leg of his An Evening With Michael Buble Tour this spring. He previously postponed the outing’s first 15 dates planned for March and April, but is now pushing back his May tour calendar as well.

“The safety of my fans and my touring family is more important than anything and of course takes priority,” the singer revealed in a statement. “I pray that everyone remains safe and I look forward to seeing you back on the road for a great night out once we are advised that our shows can continue. Stay well everyone.”

COVID-19 has now impacted 25 total shows on Buble’s schedule, including stops in Las Vegas, San Francisco and Cincinnati. Rescheduled dates for the entirety of the tour are expected to drop soon, as Buble joins dozens of other artists forced to postpone springtime shows. Fans who already purchased tickets will see them honored on the new dates.

An Evening With Michael Buble launched last winter in support of the singer’s latest studio album Love. After over 100 shows, the global trek is expected to wrap with a South American leg in October. In the meantime, Buble is heeding to social distancing and giving fans a glimpse into his life at home by broadcasting daily livestreams with his wife Luisana Lopilato.

Stay up-to-date on every concert, show and event that has been postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus here.