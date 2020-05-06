Sad Summer Festival Cancels 2020 Touring Season

This year’s Sad Summer Festival, set to feature performances from pop-punk powerhouses like All Time Low, The Maine, and The Story So Far, has...

This year’s Sad Summer Festival, set to feature performances from pop-punk powerhouses like All Time Low, The Maine, and The Story So Far, has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

Originally, the festival was slated to run from July 17 through August 15, hitting cities along the way like Chicago, Toronto, Pittsburgh, and New York City. Amid widespread cancellations in March, festival organizers said they’d hoped the second-annual festival would resume as planned, noting that they “remain hopeful that the show will go on.” However, over the past month, organizers watched “the evolution of the crisis and its effect on our lives.”

“It became clear over recent weeks that we needed to seriously consider whether the festival should continue as planned,” organizers said in a statement on Wednesday. “Now we must make the necessary decision to postpone Sad Summer Festival until 2021. On an emotional level, this is very difficult for us, as we have invested our heart and soul into Sad Summer. However, the safety of even a single fan is not something we are willing to risk.”

Organizers went on to explain that the festival team is a “small family,” made up of promoters, ticketing companies, staging and crew, security, medical teams, and an army of fans, noting that “the weight of this decision and all those who are affected goes beyond words.”

“The good news is that we now have a full year to invest every ounce of passion we have into making Sad Summer as special as possible,” organizers continued. “We need it as much as you do. We are incredibly happy to announce that the full lineup from this year’s festival will be back, top to bottom. All we ask of the fans is to keep your faith.”

Over the next few weeks, Sad Summer will announce its rescheduled 2021 dates, and all tickets will be honored during next year’s shows. Ticketholders can also look forward to “a lot of perks and benefits to thank you for your loyalty.” More information will be announced shortly.

See the cancelled dates below and find our full, updating list of festivals cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus here.

Sad Summer Festival | 2020 Dates CANCELLED

7/17 — Sacramento, CA @ Papa Murphy’s Park at Cal Expo

7/18 — Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim – Outdoors

7/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ Rawhide Event Center

7/21 — Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live

7/22 — Houston, TX @ The Lawn @ White Oak Music Hall

7/24 — Orlando, FL @ The Orlando Amphitheater at the Central Florida Fairgrounds

7/25 — Atlanta, GA @ Steve Polk Plaza at The Masquerade

7/28 — Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE! Outdoor

7/29 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors

7/31 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

8/01 — Worcester, MA @ The Palladium Outdoors

8/02 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

8/05 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

8/07 — Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

8/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage @ the Mann

8/12 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

8/14 — Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom – Festival Grounds

8/15 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom