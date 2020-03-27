Los Angeles’ Lovers & Friends Festival Rescheduled

R&B fans will have to wait a little longer to attend this year’s Lovers & Friends Festival. The Los Angeles-based music festival, produced by...

R&B fans will have to wait a little longer to attend this year’s Lovers & Friends Festival.

The Los Angeles-based music festival, produced by Goldenvoice, was slated to take place over two days from May 8th to 9th. However, organizers followed suite of other festivals across the country by postponing the event until the fall due to concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Now, the festival has been condensed to one day and will commence on August 8 in Dignity Health Sports Park.

Most of the original artists will be able to perform at the new edition of the festival, including Ms. Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, Lil Jon, Megan Thee Stallion, Nelly, Lil Kim, T-Pain, and Trick Daddy. TLC, Doja Cat, Jhene Aiko, Ja Rule, Brandy, Summer Walker, Ginuwine, Fat Joe, Saweetie, Ma$e, Foxy Brown, and Twista will also take the stage.

Ticketholders will receive details about their order in the next few days and can seek refunds via point of purchase.

Lovers & Friends Festival is among the dozens of festivals that have been cancelled due to coronavirus. Large-scale fests like Coachella, Stagecoach, and Bonnaroo have been cancelled, while Ultra, SXSW, and Firefly have been outright cancelled. Other events like Summerfest, Movements festival, and BottleRock Napa Valley have also been postponed.

See Lovers & Friends’ new festival poster below.