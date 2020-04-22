Life Is Beautiful Festival Cancelled Due To COVID-19

Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful Festival will no longer go on as planned in Sin City this year. The three-day outdoor festival was slated...

The three-day outdoor festival was slated to take place from September 18-20 across multiple stages in downtown Las Vegas, celebrating music, art, food, and comedy.

Festival organizers revealed this week that while “nothing would make us happier than to gather with you this September,” they can no longer move forward with the 2020 edition due to coronavirus concerns. Instead, they will be making a full return in 2021 and use their resources to help the Las Vegas community.

“We were more excited than ever to share the vision of this year’s festival with you,” organizers wrote in a statement this week. “Instead, this moment has given us the opportunity to pause and assess what is truly important. It has given us the space to reflect and to grow, to refocus on our work, and to find new ways to give back to our community beyond the three days of the festival.”

Organizers went on to note that “our hearts are heavy, but our resilience is unstoppable” and now, “the needs of our city have evolved and the ways that we can create positivity and joy have evolved along with it.” Now, the festival will work towards providing growth for their community through new initiatives.

In a statement to Billboard, festival organizer Justin Weniger said that “it’s clear the health and economic hardships from the COVID-19 crisis will impact us all for some time to come.”

“In light of this, we made the determination to re-examine the role Life is Beautiful plays in the community and how w can put our resources, creativity and time into doing what we always set out to do: inspire and bring together a community,” Weniger said.

Organizers said they “can’t wait to share it with you.” For now, they hope “you’ll join us in showing the world that life is truly beautiful.”

