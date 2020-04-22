Santana, Earth, Wind & Fire Take Over Tuesday Best-Sellers
Top Events April 22, 2020 Olivia Perreault 0
Santana’s tour with Earth, Wind & Fire topped yesterday’s best-selling events list, according to Ticket Club sales data.
The group was followed by the rockers of The Killers, Foo Fighters, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Journey, as well as hardcore groups Five Finger Death Punch and Disturbed. The iconic James Taylor, whose tour was postponed due to coronavirus concerns, made the list, as well as hip-hop star The Weeknd, pop’s Justin Bieber and Harry Styles, and country artists Luke Bryan and Rascal Flatts. JoJo Siwa, the Nickelodeon and YouTube star, also topped the list.
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld and performances of Wicked were among the day’s top events.
See the full rundown below.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 21, 2020
- Santana & Earth, Wind and Fire (July 1, 2020 @ Pepsi Center — Denver, CO)
- The Killers (August 26, 2020 @ Pechanga Arena — San Diego, CA)
- Jerry Seinfeld (May 28, 2020 @ Tivoli Theatre — Chattanooga, OH)
- Disturbed, Staind, & Bad Wolves (July 24, 2020 @ iTHINK Financial Arena — West Palm Beach, FL)
- Foo Fighters (October 3, 2020 @ Rocket Mortgage Arena — Cleveland, OH)
- The Weeknd, Sabrina Claudio, & Don Toliver (July 11, 2020 @ TD Garden — Boston, MA)
- James Taylor & Jackson Browne (May 16, 2021 @ Toyota Center — Houston, TX)
- Banda MS (September 26, 2020 @ Allstate Arena — Rosemont, IL)
- Wicked (December 5, 2020 @ Steven Tanger Center — Greensboro, NC)
- Clint Black (September 13, 2020 @ Ryman Auditorium — Nashville, TN)
- Rascal Flatts (October 16, 2020 @ MidFlorida Credit Union — Tampa, FL)
- Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen & Caylee Hammack (September 25, 2020 @ Xcel Energy Center — Saint Paul, MN)
- Lynyrd Skynyrd (September 28, 2020 @ Red Rocks Amphitheater — Morrison, CO)
- Purdue Boilermakers v. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (October 10, 2020 @ Ross-ade Stadium — West Lafayette, IN)
- Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, I Prevail & Ice Nine Kills (November 5, 2020 @ Allstate Arena — Rosemont, IL)
- Justin Bieber (August 1, 2021 @ Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, PA)
- Harry Styles & Jenny Lewis (July 10, 2020 @ TD Garden — Boston, MA)
- JoJo Siwa (June 17, 2021 @ ExtraMile Arena — Boise, ID)
- Journey & The Pretenders (July 17, 2020 @ XFINITY Theatre — Hartford, CT)
- The Lion King (January 9, 2021 @ Majestic Theatre — San Antonio, TX)
