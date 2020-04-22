Santana, Earth, Wind & Fire Take Over Tuesday Best-Sellers

Santana’s tour with Earth, Wind & Fire topped yesterday’s best-selling events list, according to Ticket Club sales data. The group was followed by the...

The group was followed by the rockers of The Killers, Foo Fighters, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Journey, as well as hardcore groups Five Finger Death Punch and Disturbed. The iconic James Taylor, whose tour was postponed due to coronavirus concerns, made the list, as well as hip-hop star The Weeknd, pop’s Justin Bieber and Harry Styles, and country artists Luke Bryan and Rascal Flatts. JoJo Siwa, the Nickelodeon and YouTube star, also topped the list.

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld and performances of Wicked were among the day’s top events.

See the full rundown below.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 21, 2020