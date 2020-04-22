Lynyrd Skynyrd Lead Thursday Tickets On Sale

There are only a brief number of events with tickets heading on sale Thursday, April 23. However, big-name acts are on the agenda. Famed...

There are only a brief number of events with tickets heading on sale Thursday, April 23. However, big-name acts are on the agenda. Famed rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd lead the way with a gig in Oklahoma hitting the market. The group have a headlining show lined up at the Choctaw Grand Theater in August, while Aaron Watson will also visit the venue the following week. Those gigs see tickets go on sale to the general public along with Bluegrass Brunch in Chicago and the Karrin Allyson Sextet in New York.

In the pre-sale category, the Everything Beautiful Tour with Jenna Bush Hager presents a pair of shows with tickets up for grabs. The anticipated book tour will bring the Today Show co-anchor and former First Daughter to Jackson, Mississippi and Huntsville, Alabama this fall to discuss her grandparents, whom she wrote the book about.

See the full rundown below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Thursday April 23, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Everything Beautiful Tour with Jenna Bush Hager Thalia Mara Hall Jackson MS 10/02/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Everything Beautiful Tour with Jenna Bush Hager Von Braun Center Concert Hall Huntsville AL 09/30/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA

General Sale