Lynyrd Skynyrd Lead Thursday Tickets On Sale
There are only a brief number of events with tickets heading on sale Thursday, April 23. However, big-name acts are on the agenda. Famed rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd lead the way with a gig in Oklahoma hitting the market. The group have a headlining show lined up at the Choctaw Grand Theater in August, while Aaron Watson will also visit the venue the following week. Those gigs see tickets go on sale to the general public along with Bluegrass Brunch in Chicago and the Karrin Allyson Sextet in New York.
In the pre-sale category, the Everything Beautiful Tour with Jenna Bush Hager presents a pair of shows with tickets up for grabs. The anticipated book tour will bring the Today Show co-anchor and former First Daughter to Jackson, Mississippi and Huntsville, Alabama this fall to discuss her grandparents, whom she wrote the book about.
See the full rundown below.
Tickets On Sale — Thursday April 23, 2020
Pre-sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|Everything Beautiful Tour with Jenna Bush Hager
|Thalia Mara Hall
|Jackson
|MS
|10/02/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Everything Beautiful Tour with Jenna Bush Hager
|Von Braun Center Concert Hall
|Huntsville
|AL
|09/30/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
General Sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|Aaron Watson
|Choctaw Grand Theater
|Durant
|OK
|09/04/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Lynyrd Skynyrd
|Choctaw Grand Theater
|Durant
|OK
|08/28/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Bluegrass Brunch
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago
|IL
|05/23/2020 11:00 AM
|TWEB
|Karrin Allyson Sextet
|Sony Hall
|New York
|NY
|08/21/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
