Lynyrd Skynyrd Lead Thursday Tickets On Sale

April 22, 2020

There are only a brief number of events with tickets heading on sale Thursday, April 23. However, big-name acts are on the agenda. Famed rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd lead the way with a gig in Oklahoma hitting the market. The group have a headlining show lined up at the Choctaw Grand Theater in August, while Aaron Watson will also visit the venue the following week. Those gigs see tickets go on sale to the general public along with Bluegrass Brunch in Chicago and the Karrin Allyson Sextet in New York.

In the pre-sale category, the Everything Beautiful Tour with Jenna Bush Hager presents a pair of shows with tickets up for grabs. The anticipated book tour will bring the Today Show co-anchor and former First Daughter to Jackson, Mississippi and Huntsville, Alabama this fall to discuss her grandparents, whom she wrote the book about.

See the full rundown below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Thursday April 23, 2020

Pre-sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Everything Beautiful Tour with Jenna Bush HagerThalia Mara HallJacksonMS10/02/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Everything Beautiful Tour with Jenna Bush HagerVon Braun Center Concert HallHuntsvilleAL09/30/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA

General Sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Aaron WatsonChoctaw Grand TheaterDurantOK09/04/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Lynyrd SkynyrdChoctaw Grand TheaterDurantOK08/28/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Bluegrass BrunchBeat KitchenChicagoIL05/23/2020 11:00 AMTWEB
Karrin Allyson SextetSony HallNew YorkNY08/21/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
